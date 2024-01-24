Ecuadorian politics still revolves around Rafael Correa, a president who governed between 2007 and 2017. Along the way he completely changed the country and left a successor who, as often happens, broke with him and did not continue his legacy. A story as old as life itself. In the following elections, Correa, through his movement, Citizen Movement, launched a candidate who did not succeed. The country then elected a banker named Guillermo Lasso seeking stability and the economic expertise of a businessman, but his two and a half years in office have been a true failure. The prelude to the abyss.

In the last three years, Ecuador has plunged into a spiral of violence that has turned it into one of the most dangerous nations in the world. Everything has happened in the blink of an eye. Three months ago, Correa, exiled in Belgium for a sentence that he considers judicial persecution, once again tried to put someone on his side in the last elections, specifically a woman faithful and committed to his cause, sure that this time They were not going to betray him. He was close to victory, but in the end the Government was in the hands of Daniel Noboa, the son of the richest man in the country. Noboa has been dealing in recent weeks with an unprecedented security crisis within his borders.

Daniel Noboa at a ceremony to deliver equipment to the National Police, this Monday, in Quito. KAREN TORO (Reuters)

In the midst of this period of confusion, people want to know what Correa has to say. His name causes great polarization. There are those who do not want him to serve as president again under any circumstances, although to do so he would have to receive a pardon. And there are those who see him as the politician who achieved a great improvement in the country thanks to the oil and raw materials boom. In any case, he is always in the middle of any argument. Now is urgent. Ecuador has become the world's leading exporter of cocaine. Money rains down on the gangs, associated with the large Mexican cartels.

“The drug cartels looked south because they lost the market in the United States and wanted to bring more cocaine here. With the weakening of the State, they entered his house like Pedro. And they allied themselves with Los Choneros and Los Lobos. They grew, they became stronger, they armed themselves with bazookas, and something happened that had never happened before: they infiltrated the State. They threaten prosecutors, they infiltrate the armed forces, the police above all, and even the Government of Guillermo Lasso. We have had seven years of systematic destruction (since he left the presidency). We went from 700 murders a year to 7,800,” he says via videoconference.

Correa, a passionate and self-confident man, with a quixotic touch, shows graphs with data across the screen. Lenín Moreno, his successor, blames him for everything that has happened subsequently. Moreno believes that Correa laid the foundation for the destruction that has followed. Correa, however, left his government with security levels radically different from those of today. He believes it was Lenin who disrupted the structure of the state to try to erase his legacy. “They dismantled everything we had built. We had six sectors of the executive branch. One was security, which coordinated all the entities involved, such as the police, intelligence. They eliminated the Ministry of Justice. In 2018, to harm us, they carried out a coup d'état (in a metaphorical sense), three of the five State bodies were taken over. “They destroyed all the institutions, just to persecute us,” Correa charges against Lenín.

Returning to the current situation, Correa believes that this period requires “great solutions, always respecting human rights.” He believes that there must be a “total” purge of the armed forces, which have been infiltrated by drug traffickers. Especially in the navy. “Everyone knows where the drugs come from, through the Putumayo, through the river. Why is it not controlled? Everywhere it comes out, along the Guayas River in banana boxes. Unfortunately, there is complicity on the part of the State. “It's a big purge, you have to risk your life, you have to do it.”

A member of the Armed Forces drives a semi-submersible caught by authorities with 3.2 tons of drugs, on January 20. ARMED FORCES OF ECUADOR (Reuters)

When he came to power, 18 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants were committed in the country and he lowered them to 5.8. Now more than 40 are produced, a national record. Correa maintains that it is urgent to regain control of the prisons, where gangs exercise absolute power. The security forces, in theory, have regained control of the prisons in the last week, but security experts believe that soon everything will return to normal, that is, to the rule of the criminals inside. From there, as if it were a call center, the prisoners spend 24 hours making calls to extort citizens. “Well, we have to use inhibitors, isolate them, so that they don't direct the drug trade from there,” Correa proposes. In his opinion, it is also not effective for 5,000 police officers to dedicate themselves to bureaucratic tasks instead of being on the street.

Organized crime, the former president continues, is fought with intelligence, something that “was destroyed” after his departure. He sees El Salvador as an example that gangs can be controlled, although Nayib Bukele, its president, “has crossed some red lines.” Noboa, who also knows that Bukele's example attracts many voters fed up with insecurity, has announced the construction in about six months of two high-security prisons similar to those in El Salvador. “We must recover the institutionality of the State and surround ourselves with a team of capable people. “That is the president's task, although Noboa's team is of very low level,” he continues.

Soldiers and police intervene in a prison in Esmeraldas (Ecuador), on January 8. Armed Forces of Ecuador (EFE)

Correa is accused of dismantling in 2009 an American base installed in Manta, which was dedicated to intelligence and surveillance tasks. Or that he multiplied by four the number of prisoners with a modification in the civil code, prisoners who ended up becoming gang members to survive in there. Even though in 2009 he negotiated with the most important gangs, he legalized them and supported gang members to reintegrate into civilian life. It seems absurd to the former president that in 2024, 15 years later, there is talk of closing the military base; he does not believe it has any relationship with the current crisis; nor that the fact of increasing the prison population had that effect, in his view it was a way of cleaning the streets; and, finally, he defends pacification with the gangs, he believes it was a success because most of them disappeared, except for the Latin Kings.

He is convinced that another negotiation with the gangs can be carried out as long as “crimes and murders are not left unpunished.” A demobilization of these could occur that would benefit the country. Correa was a very personalistic president who many blamed for his authoritarian nature. Is there a lack of leadership today? “Yes, it is a deficiency,” he says. “If Evo Morales is re-elected he is a dictator. If Merkel is four times, it turns out that he is a leader. In these countries, there is a need for leadership that inspires and organizes. But if you know how to lead and make decisions, you are an authoritarian, a boss. An institutionalized country like the United States marches alone, such leadership is required here.”

