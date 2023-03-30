The former president of Ecuador Rafael Correa (2007-2017) celebrated this Wednesday the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ecuador to give light to the political trial of censorship promoted by the opposition against the current president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso.

In a message on the social network Twitter, Correa predicted that Lasso’s departure from power is close after the decision of the highest court of constitutional control. “Bye Guillermo! A guy as mean and basic as you should never have been president.

Now you will go, with plenty of merits and together with your buddy (the former president) Lenín Moreno (2017-2021), to the garbage can of history, “wrote the former president. Correísmo, through the parliamentary bench of Unión por la Esperanza (Unes), is one of the promoters of the political trial against Lasso together with the right-wing Social Christian Party (PSC), a former political ally of the ruler.

These two political forces were also joined by some assembly members from the Democratic Left (ID) and the Pachakutik indigenous movement, the political arm of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie).

reinforced opposition

The impeachment formula was promoted by the opposition after the defeat of the ruling party in the electoral appointment of February 5, where the Government lost the referendum that it had called to apply changes to the Constitution and Correa’s Citizen Revolution was the great winner of the local elections.

The Constitutional Court should review the accusation made against Lasso by the opposition on the alleged crimes of embezzlement and embezzlement (embezzlement of public funds) in an alleged corruption scheme in public companies.

The court rejected the charges of concussion but validated the embezzlement, allowing the process to go ahead in the National Assembly (Parliament), controlled by the opposition and where the ruling party only has 18 legislators out of 137 that make up the chamber.

With this ruling, the process will continue in the Legislative Assembly, which will send the report to the Political Oversight and Control Commission, which must prepare a report to be discussed by the plenary session of Parliament.

92 votes for no confidence

The censure of the head of state can only be applied if the Assembly, made up of 137 legislators, obtains a qualified majority of a minimum of 92 votes, equivalent to two thirds of the chamber, and if it does not obtain them, the process will be archived.

The opposition accuses Lasso of being the alleged political responsible for an alleged corruption plot in public companies, in which his brother-in-law, businessman Danilo Carrera, appears, and of supposedly protecting one of its members from a police investigation into alleged links with drug trafficking.

The president has described the impeachment process as a “parliamentary coup” and has repeatedly rejected the accusations, considering himself innocent and oblivious to any act of corruption. In June 2022, Lasso already saved a similar situation by a few votes, when in the midst of the protests led by the indigenous movement against the economic policy of his Government and the high cost of living, the opposition raised a motion for presidential impeachment that did not prosperous.

EFE