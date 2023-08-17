Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) said in an interview with EFE this Wednesday (16) that the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was a right-wing “plot” to harm Correismo’s candidate, Luisa González.

“It is evident that it is a plot, that the police are involved. And who gains from this plot? The Ecuadorian political right, because they needed a political ‘carnage’ like that, blame us to prevent us from winning in a single round,” said the former president of Ecuador.

Correa believes that the murder of Villavicencio, who was one of the biggest critics of his government, denouncing several cases of corruption, “changed all of reality and kicked the electoral board” before the first round, scheduled for next Sunday (20).

“Only a political hecatomb could prevent our victory in a single round and that happened with the brutal murder of one of our opponents, Fernando Villavicencio. He was in fourth or fifth place [nas pesquisas]. So he served them more dead than alive,” he added.

While there are six alleged Colombian gunmen being held in connection with the murder, Correa drew attention to the alleged role of Fausto Salinas, general commander of the National Police, and Patricio Carillo, former interior minister and now candidate for lawmaker, as well as linking them to the Agency. Central Intelligence (CIA) of the United States.

“It has always been said that Villavicencio was a CIA informant and when an informant stands out too much, when his ambitions overflow and he wants to be president, he also becomes a hindrance to the CIA,” he commented.

Correa also declared that Villavicencio was “taken into a death trap to be riddled with bullets and handed over to the assassins”, arguing that the videos show that, shortly before the attack in Quito, he was placed in a car that was not his, which did not it was armored and, according to the former president, without a driver.

The former president of Ecuador believes that the attack harmed Luisa González’s candidacy and benefited Jan Topic, an economist with military training and security consultant who gained notoriety in the campaign with promises of hard line against the violence that plagues the country.

“They created a whole narrative that we had threatened Villacencio and that we were to blame for the murder. And that, of course, hit our candidacy a lot and messed with the electoral board, ”he said.

On the other hand, he qualified as “worrying” the rise of Topic, which has generated comparisons with the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, for combining tough security policies with a bold image on social networks.

“It is these candidates that are raining in Latin America and in various parts of the world, the ‘dictators 2.0’ who trample human rights, arrogant but ‘cool’, use social networks, talk to young people, make TikToks, but are troglodytes,” he described.

Asked about the actions that Luisa González would take in terms of security and the economy if she became president, the political leader stressed that she would do the same as he did in his government.

Correa’s political future

Correa, who governed from 2007 to 2017 as one of the references of the Latin American left, has resided since 2017 in Belgium, where his wife was born, and cannot return to Ecuador due to an eight-year prison sentence and political disqualification for the crime of Bribery.

Asked about his return to the country, in the face of a possible triumph for Correismo, the former president replied that he would return “at any time”.

“I see myself going back to Ecuador at any moment, because all these tricks they set up against us to prevent us from returning to our homeland, to prevent us from participating in the elections, will collapse sooner or later,” he pointed out.

Although he insists that he “does not care” about his political future, but “the future of the homeland”, he does not rule out the possibility of running for office again at some point.

“I don’t rule it out. You can never say: it won’t happen again. I’ll be where I’m most useful, but it’s nothing that keeps me up at night, on the contrary. At the moment my family is in Belgium, my daughters live there, my son I’m still studying, so I’d like to be close to my family,” he added.