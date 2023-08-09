The UANL Tigers lost the 132nd edition of the Clásico Regio in the round of 16 of the League Cup 2023 against Club de Fútbol Monterrey in Houston, Texas, after a controversial penalty in injury time, which Rafael Carioca he did not understand because of how long it took the referee to mark him.
The play occurred in aggregate time, when Ali Avila fell in the auriazul area after contact with javier aquinowhich was reviewed in the VAR.
“This referee cannot score a penalty in the Round of 16 of a Clásico, it makes us laugh, the truth is, it took him five, six minutes to score a penalty, but hey, we have to continue, our main objective we already know is the league, again,” he said.
After the marking of the whistle, Sergio Canales defined from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 in favor of Monterrey, when it seemed that the game would be defined from the penalty shootout. Now the cats will focus on the Opening 2023 where they defend their crown after having been champions in the Closing 2023.
“We are the last champions of Mexico, so we have to keep putting everything in, high concentration to keep winning,” he said.
