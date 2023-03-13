Ricardo Ferretti came to Cruz Azul to try to get the team out of its deep crisis. ‘Tuca’, one of the most experienced coaches and winners in the MX League, has the task of transforming the Máquina Celeste, a club that has been on the decline in recent tournaments due to bad decisions by its board.
The cement makers have shown a slight improvement after the arrival of the Brazilian naturalized Mexican coach and are fighting to get into the Clausura 2023 playoffs. However, it seems that it will be until the Apertura 2023 when Ferretti’s hand will be fully seen in the team, since that the strategist will have the possibility of defining the ups and downs of the squad.
Although there is still a long time left for the summer market, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti would already have a priority target on his agenda: it is Rafael Carioca, who currently plays with Tigres and whose contract expires in June.
The talented Brazilian midfielder has not been able to reach an agreement with the Tigres board to renew his contract and time is against him. In the event that an agreement is not reached with the UANL team, Cruz Azul would have an open letter to settle with Carioca.
The departure of Rafael Carioca would leave an important gap in the feline squad, however, the team would already have the Brazilian’s successor ready. According to the most recent reports, Tigres would not look for a reinforcement in that position, but would bet fully on Juan Pablo Vigón, a player who also works as a central midfielder.
Vigón came to Tigres, from Pumas, in July 2021. The player from Guadalajara had a promising start with the cats, but has been losing relevance as the tournaments have gone by, mainly due to the injuries he has suffered.
In the event that Rafael Carioca leaves the feline team, the board would bet on giving Vigón more minutes, who has shown that when he is healthy he can take charge of the position.
