The Tigres UANL institution had an extraordinary 2023 at both the men's and women's levels, since both teams reached the two finals of the Clausura and Apertura 2023 tournaments where they won a championship in each category, in addition to the Champion of Champions. Robert Dante Siboldi.
As usual, one of the best players and indispensable in the feline midfield, was Rafael CariocaAt 34 years old, the veteran was once again a fundamental part of the team and during the year he recorded 38 games played, one goal and six assists, which is why he wanted to publish a message addressed to the Incomparable fans.
The reference did not hesitate to share a message with all the feline fans ahead of the Clausura 2024 tournament where he expressed his commitment to the team where they will work to return once again to a grand final to continue increasing the trophies in the showcase.
“Very happy and honored to finish another year wearing the @clubtigres shirt. Thank God for continuing to win titles and mark my name in the history of this club that I love. Here's to 2024, with more successes and achievements!”
– Rafael Carioca.
It should be remembered that the player's contract ends in June 2024, but he has the option to extend it for another year, so it is most likely that he will remain in the San Nicolás de los Garza team for longer, since he is still a piece fundamental within the institution.
So far, after six and a half years with the cats, he has six goals and 22 assists in 279 official matches. In addition, his record includes three Liga MX championships, two Champion of Champions and one Concacaf Champions League.
