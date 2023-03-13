The bad news continues in the auriazul entity and it is that after the defeat they suffered last Saturday at home against the group of America, the novel with Rafael Carioca It continues and the things that are reported about this are not good.
And it is that after a couple of weeks ago the subject of his renewal was very hot, there is new news about this and it is that everything seems to indicate that the arrangement with the Brazilian player is far from closed today.
The situation seems complicated, since Carioca’s agent was very specific in assuring that he would only sign a renewal under the terms that they had mentioned in an interview and also announced that his client had other offers within the MX Leagueone of them the Blue Cross.
Although all is not lost, since the player has previously mentioned that his priority is to renew and stay with the cats, ending his career. Another factor that is in favor of tigers is the player’s family, as they previously had a lot of influence on the player’s past revamp with the felines.
In the present Clausura 2023, Carioca has played 11 games out of 11 possible, starting 10 of them. If he does not specify the renewal, Blue Cross could take advantage and sign the Brazilian for free, special request of Ricardo Ferretti for the next season, since Carioca was one of Tuca’s favorite players during his stay in tigers.
