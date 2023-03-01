“It is not normal to give a stone like this,” said a gemologist about the luxurious ring that Raphael Cardozo he gave to Carol Reali to symbolize their engagement.

Raphael Cardozo He came forward to talk about his separation from Carol Reali and various media did not hesitate to investigate more about this romance that lasted, the romance ended after 11 years. Along these lines, they recalled the time the Brazilian model gave the popular Cachaza an engagement ring and now asked her for it back. It is said that the model would have requested a loan to buy this expensive jewel that would have the same value as an apartment.

Did Rafael Cardozo ask for a loan to give Cachaza a luxurious ring?

“America Today” was the program that, this Monday, February 27, began the week commenting on the controversial breakup between Rafael Cardozo and Carol Reali. Ethel Pozo and Janet Barbozo did not hesitate to speculate about the ex-reality boy, indicating that he needed a loan to buy the engagement ring that he later asked Cachaza for.

“The ring cost, as he says, like a truck, like a car. What he says is that after more than a decade, since it had taken so long, he couldn’t give away anything, so he gave her the ring,” he said. Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza added: “He will have requested a loan from a rural bank because someone who gives a ring that is worth as a depa or a minidepa, yes.”

The engagement ring that Rafael Cardozo gave Cachaza was worth a car. Photo: GLR composition/ @carolreali/Instagram/ América TV capture See also This is war: this is how the 'warriors' and 'combatants' teams were formed

How much is Carol Reali’s engagement ring worth?

The production of “America today” was looking for a jewelry expert to find out approximately how much this jewel is valued at and they were surprised by the large amount of money that Rafael Cardozo would have spent to propose to the influencer.

“You could assume that it is white gold or platinum. The stone is large, I would be more inclined to say that it is a 3 carat stone. There is a scale, if that stone is weighing between 2 to 3 carats, very good color and very good purity, we could talk about it costing between 30,000 and 40,000 dollars.”, indicated the gemologist. “It’s not normal to give a stone like this,” he finished.

Rafael Cardozo suffered at the end of Cachaza

In the interview he gave to “En boca de todos”, Raphael Cardozo He told how it felt to break the bond that united him with Carol Reali. The Brazilian said that he underwent strong changes, and even lost weight.

“I learned from people’s mistakes. I spent about eight months fighting, discussion and everything, until I reached the final point. I cried a lot, alone, although two people saw me crying. It was my friend the DJ and the lady who works in my house, and he cried with me. It was difficult for me, very difficult,” she expressed.

Cachaza responds to Rafael Cardozo

Users comments posts from cachaça on Twitter about the recent statements by Rafael Cardozo. The Brazilian influencer did not remain silent and explained why she did not “mourn” after breaking up with the businessman.

Chachaza on Twitter. Photo: Twitter

“The one who determines the time is oneself. Life is too short to live in mourning! Be happy. Vibes”, was Carol Reali’s response.

Rafael said that Cachaza left his apartment empty after his breakup

Raphael Cardozo He told in an interview with “You are in all” what it was like to end his 12-year relationship with Cachaza and what decisions he made when his ex-partner had to leave the apartment where they lived together for a long time.

“I have not spoken to her again. When she left, I wanted to leave her alone that she was going to have everything, (I told her) ‘go and take everything'”, said the Brazilian.

Cachaza and Rafael Cardozo ended their 12-year relationship. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

Rafael Cardozo admits that it was never his dream to get married

In an interview with Yaco Eskenazki, Rafael Cardozo called his asking for Cachaza’s hand a “mistake.” “(The commitment) was one of the mistakes. I never had that thing about getting married, that dreambut if you are with a person, you have to make that person’s dream come true,” he said.

What happened to the ring that Rafael Cardozo gave to Cachaza?

When Rafael Cardozo and Cachaza finished their engagement, the former reality boy asked the Brazilian for the engagement ring back. “It’s a commitment. So, I told him: ‘Give me back my commitment.’ “revealed in an interview with “You are in all”.

Rafael Cardozo would have asked for a loan to give Cachaza a ring. Photo: composition LR/

Rafael Cardozo expected Cachaza to “mourn” him

Rafael Cardozo pointed out that for him the important thing after ending a relationship is “mourn‘ out of respect for that love that is over. “You can fall in love the next day, no problem. I think there should be mourning, suddenly in a matter of keeping it private,” she said in a chat with Yaco Eskenazi.

“I believe that one should enter a new relationship respecting the previous one as well. I do not believe in mourning not to fall in love, not to love a person, that does not exist,” added the reality boy.