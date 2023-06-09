Raphael Cardozo He surprised all the viewers of “Esto es guerra” by being presented as a ‘bomb’ on the stage announcing big changes in the América TV reality show. Thus, the Brazilian model was announced in style by the drivers Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller. In addition, after his arrival, he confessed to having left the space of the program very hurt and also left a message addressed to the old and new members.

“I love this house, but I left hurt, upset. I have opinions for and against the things that happened in the program during the time I was there. I do believe that there are people who do not have to be here,” were the first words of the former competitor.

