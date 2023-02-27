Left him with nothing! Raphael Cardozo He talked about what happened after breaking up with Cachaza. None of them had a good time after staying together for more than 10 years and then separating.

He broke his silence! Raphael Cardozo He spoke of his break with Cachaza and gave unpublished details of what happened after they ended their 12-year relationship and asked for a hand. The former member of “This is war” spoke with Yaco Eskenazi, to “You are in all”, regarding how she felt and what the young woman did after the separation. He did not hesitate to reveal that she left him with the apartment almost empty, leaving only a mattress and a television at her disposal.

What did Rafael Cardozo say about his separation with Cachaza?

The Brazilian assured that they lost all communication. He wanted to end on good terms, so he asked her to have it all. “I have not spoken to her again. When she left, I wanted to leave her alone that she was going to have everything, (I told her) ‘go and take everything,'” he recounted.

Rafael Cardozo spoke about Cachaza. Photo: Composition/LR

“What happened: I didn’t even have a spoon left. I kept a mattress and a television and with that I have lived for 15 days,” said the former reality boy. He stated that now he was able to furnish his home in his own style and created a space that he uses it as an office.

“My house was very pretty, ‘instagrammable’, but in her style. Today, I have done an industrial style, I have my desk, my office, ”she added in the chat with Yaco Eskenazi.

Rafael Cardozo expected Cachaza to “mourn” him

In an interview with “You are in all”, Raphael Cardozo He said that it hurt him that Cachaza made his romance with another person official after finishing. “You can fall in love the next day, no problem. I think there should be mourning, suddenly it’s a matter of keeping it private,” she said.

“I believe that one should enter a new relationship respecting the previous one as well. I do not believe in mourning not to fall in love, not to love a person, that does not exist. If you fall in love, you fall in love,” added the former reality boy, who He also maintained that he sold the engagement ring he had bought to ask for her hand.

When did Rafael Cardozo and Cachaza separate?

In 2022, Rafael Cardozo and Cachaza announced their engagement during a cruise vacation. “I didn’t have this dream of getting married, but when I gave Carol the ring, I felt something different,” said the Brazilian in “On Everyone’s Mouth.” At the end of 2022 it became known that they ended their relationship.

Rafael Cardozo and Cachaza ended a 12-year relationship. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/@RafaelCardozoTV/@CarolReali

Rafael Cardozo admits a series of mistakes with Carol Reali

In their long relationship, Raphael Cardozo He is aware of the mistakes he made with Carol Reali and he had no problem telling what they were: “I have seen my mistakes, and I began to correct them. One of them was that: I am not saying that I should have gotten married, but the ring, yes, I should have already delivered it. And another thing: when I delivered the ring after so long, I couldn’t deliver just any ring. I had a car on my finger.”