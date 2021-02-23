Rafael Cardozo revealed that he has decided when he intends to marry the influencer Carol Reali, known as ‘Cachaza’.

Speaking to the media, the former member of Esto es guerra clarified that he is not discouraged by the delay in his wedding, which had to be postponed due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

He assured that he is awaiting his turn for immunization against COVID-19. After this process, he will arrive at the altar with the young businesswoman, with whom he currently lives.

“Anyway, but please first we have to get vaccinated all. After the rock comes and of course the marriage, it is my biggest dream ”, said the Brazilian.

Cardozo, who is currently accompanying Luciana Fuster in The Bunker, also revealed that he wants to throw a big party to celebrate his union with Reali.

“I promise to have a carnival with many guests, I want everyone to be there. Let my family from Brazil come, like Cachaza’s, as well as my friends from Peru. Make it unforgettable for us, ”said the foreigner.

Rafael Cardozo and ‘Cachaza’ on their own ground

The Brazilians, who have been in a relationship for 10 years, showed their followers their future home outside of Lima.

Through Instagram, ‘Cachaza’ shared an image from his country house in Huaral. “Our dream coming true, our country house. Soon the work begins, I am super excited, and everything is moving forward, “she wrote.

The couple is taking a step forward in their relationship. Photo: capture / Instagram

Rafael Cardozo denies rumors of separation with ‘Cachaza’

In mid-2020, rumors spread on social networks about a possible separation between Rafael Cardozo and ‘Cachaza’, after the model deleted the photos he had with his girlfriend. Given this, the Brazilian denied said version.

“No, that did not and will not happen. Everything is fine, thank goodness. That is for life, “he said for América Espectáculos.

Rafael Cardozo, latest news:

