Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz, a couple of well-known influencers, surprised their followers with important news that has filled the entertainment world with joy. Today, March 2, through their social media platforms, they made the sweet announcement that they are expecting a baby. Congratulations from various figures in national entertainment quickly appeared in the post in which the former reality show boys uploaded to the networks; However, Rafael Cardozo's message caught the attention of more than one Internet user.

What did Rafael Cardozo say after Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz's pregnancy announcement?

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz They announced through a photo on their official Instagram accounts that they will have a baby. The news was shared with a moving message addressed to his future son, which caused a stir on social networks. The couple expressed their excitement and gratitude for this new stage they are about to undertake together.

The surprise of this announcement not only moved his followers, but also numerous personalities in the entertainment field. Among them, the renowned Brazilian model Rafael Cardozo, who couldn't contain his excitement when commenting on the couple's Instagram post: “If I'm not the best man… the friendship is over. Congratulations.” With this, the close friendship between Cardozo and the future parents has been evident on social networks and outside of them.

In addition to Cardozo, a large number of figures from the entertainment world joined in the congratulations. From Mario Irrivarren until Tula Rodríguez, going by Natalie Vértiz, Mario Hart, Cathy Sáenz, Janick Maceta, Ethel Pozo, Claudia Serpa, Ezio Oliva, Magdyel Ugaz, and many more, flooded Arizaga and Benz's publications with messages of joy and good wishes for the couple and their future child.

What did Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz's publication say?

Angie Arizaga and Jota BenzThey have a stable relationship for almost four years and have become one of the most beloved couples on national entertainment. For this reason, the news of her pregnancy has been received with great emotion and affection by her followers and colleagues in the artistic world.

“The blessing that is on the way has me very excited. Just thinking that within me is the result of the great love that I have with Jota, fills me with joy! Impossible to say that I did not feel afraid, asking myself a thousand questions. I no longer It's thinking only about me, it's thinking about our baby and our family. You can't imagine how much I waited for this moment, how many negative tests, how many hugs telling me 'be patient', how many tears and pain when the test was negative, how much pressure from people that I didn't even know, to the point of giving up… of saying maybe 'this stage is not for me' and I dedicated myself to healing inside”, the model wrote.



