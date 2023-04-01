we all met Raphael Cardozo when he began as a model for “2 for 7”, a program that would later become “This is war.” However, the Brazilian himself revealed how he managed to be part of the entertainment space. He did so on the Fabianne Hayashida and Mario Irivarren podcast, when he confessed that he lied to producer Peter Fajardo to get into television. On the other hand, he told what his salary was at the beginning and how he was receiving more money.

Rafael Cardozo and his lie to Peter Fajardo

Few know that Raphael Cardozo he had to deceive Peter Fajardo about his employment situation when he arrived in Peru. He tells that he and the head of “EEG” met in a nightclub and began to talk. The model told him that he was summoned for “Combat”, something that was not true, since he was unemployed. This caught the attention of the ProTV producer and he immediately told him that he wanted him on his show.

“Peter (to) spoke to me: ‘What are you doing here in Peru?’ ‘Combat’ was busting. I told Peter: ‘I’m off to ‘Combat’. It was a lie. He told me: ‘No, no, you’re not going. You go to my office on Monday’. No, Peter, I have to go to ‘Combat’ (he replied). “You go to my office” (he told Rafael) “, said the ex-boyfriend of ‘Cachaza’.

Rafael Cardozo and his salary in “EEG”

raphael He also detailed that, as a model of the first format, before “EEG” appeared, he earned $2,000; However, with the passage of time and his entry as a participant in the now popular competition reality show, she was able to earn a salary of US$8,000.

“I was three or four years old in ‘This is war’ and had a salary of $2,000. From one year to the next, I managed to double it to $4,000. I thought I was a millionaire at that time,” he said.

Rafael Cardozo had one of the best salaries of “This is war.” Photo: Composition LR/Alvaro Lozano/Screenshot from “EEG”

Rafael paid $20,000 for the ring he gave to Cachaza

Raphael Cardozo revealed on the COM FM podcast that she spent $20,000 on the engagement ring she gave to her ex-partner Carlo Reali. As is known, despite the ostentatiousness of the gift, both are no longer in a sentimental relationship. Likewise, the Brazilian model was honest and said that the ring was paid in installments.

Rafael Cardozo and Cachaza were together for 11 years. Photo: Composition LR/Youtube Capture/COM FM/Instagram – Video: Youtube/COM FM

Is Rafael Cardozo still in love with Cachaza?

After the controversial breakup, Rafael Cardozo was invited to several show programs to give details of what happened. One of them was “America today”, where he was asked if he was still in love with Cachaza.

“He is an incredible person. I’m not in love, ”she said. Likewise, he mentioned that after the continuous fights he tried to come to fruition, but realized that something had changed. “It was not going to work and I loved her very much, I was the one who asked her to leave,” she added.

Cachaza reveals if he mourned Rafael Cardozo

Rafael Cardozo slipped that it seemed very soon that his ex-partner, Carol Reali, had found love just a few months after finishing with the reality boy. The Brazilian model considered that he did not “mourn” him. Faced with this, the popular Cachaza came forward and gave her version.

“That mourning, as many know, is from long before a relationship ends. Respect did exist within the relationshipAnd when it was over, I gave myself the opportunity to meet a new person (…) I’m just sharing my happy moments with my new partner,” he told “Love and Fire.”

