Rafael Cardozo placeholder image She couldn’t hold back the tears when talking about her mother and commenting that she recently received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The host of I am, a new generation was emotional when he recounted the difficult moments his mother went through during the pandemic.

The Brazilian received questions about his family after the young Manuel Donayre impersonator interpreted “Oh, painter.” At first, the figure of Latina expressed her sadness for being far from her native country.

“My mom is at her house. He had a difficult time in quarantine, not in terms of health, thank God. But she was married to my dad for more than 35 years, they recently separated, and she had to go through the quarantine alone. I have not seen her for four years, “said the driver during the broadcast on May 24.

Rafael Cardozo was relieved by his mother’s inoculation and assured that she is very happy for his achievements: “ Thank God she has already managed to get her first vaccine, she’s on the second now. I know I’m far away, but my mom told me one thing: ‘I raised you for the world, I didn’t raise you for me.’

Seeing the tears of her co-driver, Karen Schwarz decided to encourage him by highlighting the long road he has traveled since his arrival in Peru and his passage through competition programs.

Finally, the new presenter of Yo soy thanked his colleagues and said: “I love her, she’s seeing me and I’m going to bring her very soon.”

Seconds later, the former reality boy announced that his father will arrive in Lima in the next few days to visit him and be able to accompany him on the set of Latina.

