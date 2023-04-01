Raphael Cardozo revealed how he reacted when he found out that his ex-partner Carol Reali, known as cachaçaalready had a new boyfriend: andre bankoff. In Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida’s podcast, the Brazilian model talked about his arrival on Peruvian television and also about his previous sentimental relationship with the former member of “This is war.” As you remember, after 12 years of relationship and being engaged, both characters ended their romance.

Rafael Cardozo reacted to learning that Cachaza had a boyfriend

Own Raphael Cardozo He confessed that he did not have a good time when he found out that Cachaza was with a new partner. According to what the “ex-warrior” reported, his friend Nicola Porcella called him on the phone while he was driving his car and gave him the news.

“Nicola Porcella sent me an audio (saying): ‘Cachudo Cardozo, your wife is uploading videos with another’. I was in the car and did so (he breathed heavily). My soul left my body, I grabbed my cell phone, I went in to see it, and when I saw it… By God,” he said.

Rafael felt that his relationship with Cachaza was like a marriage

Despite not having married yet with an engagement ring, Rafael Cardozo affirmed that his 12-year relationship with Carol Reali, known as Cachaza, was like a marriage for him. Therefore, when they separated it was very difficult for the Brazilian model.

“They were 12 years with a person and I was married. For me, it was a divorce. People are always upset for not having signed that paper, and I think that people have to understand that in the end what is worth are the actions, ” counted.

Rafael Cardozo lied to enter “EEG”

The model Rafael Cardozo revealed that he had to lie to the producer Peter Fajardo to enter the program “This is war”. “Peter (to) spoke to me: ‘What are you doing here in Peru?’ ‘Combat’ was busting. I told Peter: ‘I’m off to ‘Combat’. It was a lie. He told me: ‘No, no, you’re not going. You go to my office on Monday’. No, Peter, I have to go to ‘Combat’ (he replied). “You go to my office” (she told Rafael) “, she confessed.

