The Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas is the winner of the Cervantes 2022 award, the highest institutional recognition of our letters, which failed its 47th edition this Thursday. Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture and Sports, read the minutes of the jury that awarded as “for his vast work, that of a creator who has made poetry a fact of his own existence and has led him to excellence ». Considered the Nobel Prize for literature in Spanish, the Cervantes award is endowed with 125,000 euros and will be awarded on April 23 in Alcalá de Henares.

Cadenas’ candidacy prevailed over that of Spanish narrators such as Enrique Vila-Matas, Antonio Muñoz Molina, Álvaro Pombo, Félix de Azúa, Luis Goytisolo and Fernando Savater, or that of poets such as María Victoria Atencia from Malaga or Antonio Colinas. Among the Latin American authors, the Chileans Óscar Hahn and Raúl Zurita were also considered, and narrators such as the Mexican Ángeles Mastretta, the Peruvian Alfredo Bryce Echenique, the Colombian Fernando Vallejo, the Chilean Antonio Skármeta.

Cadenas takes over from Cristina Peri Rossi, Uruguayan nationalized Spanish and winner in 2021, and the deceased poets Francisco Brines, (2020) and Joan Margarit, (2019). The unwritten rule that dictated the alternation between Spanish and Latin American authors was already broken a few years ago, when the Nicaraguan Sergio Ramírez succeeded the Uruguayan Ida Vitale in 2017.

Cadenas will receive his award from the hands of King Felpe VI on April 23, the official date of the death of Miguel de Cervantes and International Book Day, in the solemn ceremony held each year in the auditorium of the University of Alcalá de Henares. An act that could not be held in 2019 and 2021, the toughest years of the pandemic, and the one that Cristina Peri Rossi could not attend last year, whose speech was read by the actress Cecila Roth.

Cadenas is number 47 in the Cervantes award winners, which has gone to 48 authors, as the award was split in 1979 between Jorge Luis Borges and Gerardo Diego. The following year it was established that the award cannot be divided or declared void or awarded posthumously.

In the list of winners of the Cervantes there are relevant figures of universal literature such as the Mexican Octavio Paz, the Spaniard Camilo José Cela and the Hispanic-Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa, who were also distinguished with the Nobel Prize for Literature. In its 47 years of history, the highest prize of Hispanic letters has only recognized six women: the Spanish María Zambrano (1988) and Ana María Matute (2010), the Cuban Dulce María Loynaz (1992), the Mexican Elena Poniatowska (2013 ), the Uruguayan Ida Vitale (2018) and the Uruguayan-Spanish Cristina Peri Rossi (2021).

With voice but no vote, Miquel Iceta presided over a jury made up of Cristina Peri Rossi, who excused her presence, Aurora Egido, Albino Chacón, Esther Borrego Gutiérrez, Mónica Lavín, Raquel Caleya, Juan Casamayor, Francisco Javier Galán, Doraliza Jiménez and Lucas Torres Armendariz.

Created in 1975 by the Ministry of Culture, the Cervantes recognizes the career of a writer who “with his work as a whole has contributed to enriching the Hispanic literary legacy.” The award can be proposed “any writer whose literary work is written, totally or in its essential part, in this language.”

The candidates can be presented by the Academies of the Spanish Language; the winners in previous calls; the institutions that, due to their nature, purposes or contents, are linked to literature in the Spanish language, and the members of the jury.