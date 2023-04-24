“This is an honor that surpasses me”, has said the poet Rafael Cadenas. The honor was the Cervantes Prize, the highest award for Hispanic literature, which he received this morning from the King and Queen of Spain, at the Auditorium of the University of Alcalá. “I am full of Spain”, he added. Minutes before, upon receiving the award, he had remained silent and crestfallen in front of the monarchs, and then in front of the applause of those present, with that expression of his as a shy child, somewhat frightened.

Being full of Spain… His speech was dedicated to clarifying this metaphysical statement, “so resounding from those who tend to avoid the emphasis to which we Hispanic Americans are so prone.” The first link with Spain is, obviously, the language, which he considers currently very battered and threatened by Anglicisms. And from there, literature. Cadenas had three Spanish teachers, from when it was the Spanish who emigrated to Latin America and not the other way around. “They suffered a bit with me, because I was not a good student, especially I neglected scientific subjects, which I regret, since Quantum Physics has restored the unfathomable mystery of the cosmos,” said Cadenas, “it is a revolution.”

The poet recalled the opinion of the philosopher Karl Jaspers, when he stated that there is no single valid conception of the world, and also recalled his two fears: totalitarianism and the atomic bomb. “In these times, the former is advancing and the latter has grown”, said the winner, “it is certainly paradoxical that the most civilized nations are among the main arms manufacturers. It is a very prosperous industry.”

Another thing that fills you with Spain: friends. And also some characters, like, of course, those of the Quixote. He had special words for Sancho Panza: “In my view it has been underestimated by the quixotists, it represents the real, probably our time enhances it, since we are witnessing a revaluation of ordinary life, it is that the mystery is also in it” . The imprint of Don Quixote, on the contrary, is that of the believers in utopia, which “ended in disappointment.” “It is known that nationalisms, ideologies and creeds divide human beings, but at this time, the world, thanks to the development of communication, should be cosmopolitan.” Above all, it divides nationalism, which, as Einstein said and Cadenas recalled, is the “measles of humanity.”

Democracy, for Cadenas, must be reviewed. “It is urgent to defend it from everything that stalks it and for that it is necessary to recreate it,” she said. Education is fundamental, but it must be renewed, becoming transparent, giving primacy to the social, abolishing poverty and supporting culture. “It’s not a dream, it’s everyone’s job.”

The general has someone to dictate

King Felipe VI spoke poetically of the poet’s hometown, Barquisimeto: “It is recognized as the city of twilight, because as it extends over a long savannah, the horizon becomes unlimited. There, they say, even the drivers, waiting for the traffic light to turn from red to green, are paralyzed by the celestial palette that surprises them from on high”. Cadenas, the first winner of Venezuelan origin, preferred the squares, where he met with friends to read and talk about literature: Juan Ramón Jiménez, Antonio Machado, the mystical poets… “Poetizing about extreme experience [como ha hecho Cadenas] it speaks of the mood of a poetry that would also like to understand, if there are any, the reasons for evil”, added the King.

Opening the act, Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture, told some information about the winner’s childhood. His grandfather, “a poor and forgotten general”, dictated letters to him to request a pension from the Government for the services rendered and spoke to him about The Miserablesof Hamlets or of Don Juan of Zorrilla. She taught him “the importance of looking at things carefully and attentively.” For participating in the 1954 student protests against the dictatorship of General Marcos Pérez Jiménez, Cadenas, then a member of the Communist Party, after five months in prison went into exile for four years on the island of Trinidad, then a British colony, where he took the opportunity to delve into in Anglo-Saxon poetry. He returned to his country with the restoration of democracy, but the experience of exile leaves a deep mark on his poetry. It is the “extreme experience” to which the monarch referred.

King Felipe VI (2i), Queen Letizia (2d), the Minister of Culture and Sports Miquel Iceta (i) and the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (d), applaud the writer Rafael Cadenas (first term) during the Cervantes Award ceremony, this Monday, in Alcalá de Henares. Crossbowmen (POOL)

There he will be a professor at the Central University of Venezuela, a demure professor with few words. “His classes of him were those of a teacher who, slowly and soberly, transferred to his students the reflections, concerns and doubts that the reading of the poets he taught aroused in him,” said the minister. One of the pillars of his teaching: “Poetry is an experience, not a literary genre.”

string of poets

Cadenas is the fifth consecutive poet awarded the prize, after Ida Vitale, Joan Margarit, Francisco Brines and Cristina Peri Rossi. Neither of the last two winners could show up to collect the prize: for Brines, due to his delicate health, the Kings presented the prize at his home, a farmhouse in the Valencian town of Elca. Peri Rossi could not attend last year for health reasons either, the actress Cecilia Roth represented her at the ceremony. And the prize for Joan Margarit, in 2021, was delivered in a private ceremony, in Barcelona, ​​for pandemic reasons.

At 93 years old, Rafael Cadenas was not sure if he was going to be able to face the trip, but he finally arrived in Spain last Thursday and, tired by age and by the transoceanic flight, he attended the journalists at the National Library: “When I They communicated the prize, I thought it was a delusion of Don Quixote in one of his astrays, “he said. That same afternoon he began the annual reading of the Quixote in the Circle of Fine Arts. And this week he still has events left, such as the opening of an exhibition or making his contribution to the Caja de las Letras of the Instituto Cervantes.

This year a certain commotion has been raised by the non-attendance of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez (Cadenas greeted him in his speech by mistake), who did attend last year, although on no other occasion. There are explanations from La Moncloa: on behalf of the Government, the Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, is attending this year, just as the then Vice President Carmen Calvo did in 2019. During his tenure, former President Mariano Rajoy was absent twice, at the 2015 and 2017 ceremonies.

“Cadenas’s work is that of a great modern poet. That of someone who does not want ‘style, but honesty’, a very valuable ambition”, the King asserted. Cadenas’ poetry is closely linked to personal experience (for example, in exile), marked by a search for purification of language and by a transversal presence of the feeling of vital defeat. Not in vain, Defeat, from 1963, is one of his best-known texts: “I, as soon as I get to a place, already want to leave (believing that moving is the solution) / (…) / that I am the object of laughter to myself / (…) / that one day I asked how I could help and the answer was a laugh / that I will never be able to make a home, nor be brilliant, nor succeed in life”. In poetry, at least, he has triumphed.

Members of the tuna from Alcalá de Henares perform before the Kings during the award ceremony. Luis Sevillano

