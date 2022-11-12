The first time I seriously wrote about poetry was about Rafael Cadenas. He was just seventeen years old, with long hair and a badly shaven beard. He attended Professor Francisco Javier Pérez’s Literary Theory class with fascination, following the evolution of what seemed to me to be one more literary genre. When the time came to produce my own text at the end of the course, the decision was not difficult for me: Memorial, by Cadenas, was the book I wanted to write about. I have said that I did it “seriously”; that is, I threw myself into the text with the seriousness and ingenuity of someone writing a doctoral thesis. Memorial It was not, it is not a simple book. His iconoclastic impetus reaches, devastates inside. Reading Cadenas was for me assimilating that impulse, incorporating it into my own practice as a budding writer. I memorized the first line of the poem The new World, included in the book: I have burned the formulas. I stopped doing exorcisms. Even today I repeat it to myself from time to time, varying it slightly, transmuting it into an imperative or a wish: I must burn the formulas, stop performing exorcisms.

Fortunately, that hesitant and candid essay was lost. Nevertheless, during the following years he would continue to read Cadenas with the same attention, with an intensity bordering on devotion. Especially volumes like Outdoor, false maneuveryes, Lover and the bullies notebooks of exile. I didn’t feel the need to show my admiration, or even my interest. Cadenas was one of those figures that, for my generation, was perceived as eternal: she had always been there, always would be. It was common to approach him during book presentations – which he invariably supported – to introduce himself, take photos with him, give him first-time books. I never felt that I could represent such modest theater. I met him once, without fuss. I cared about something else: reading it. No pretensions, no snobbery, no public displays of fervor. And that constant reading over the years, which came and went as if it had its own tide, worked inside me. Thus, to write about Cadenas, I must perforce refer to the ways in which his poetics shaped me.

The poet Rafael Cadenas. Andrea Hernandez Briceno

And I am not simply referring to the obvious mark it left on my own writing, but on my notion of literary work, of what it means or does not mean to write and, above all, to live writing. Cadenas practiced and practices a form of poetry that does not distinguish writing from life; rather, he tries to unite these two dimensions so surgically separated by some. In the very invoice of his work there is an ethical imperative: not to give in to pretense, not to capitulate before the verbiage, the chattering verbosity, the ideas received unconsciously, smuggled into our mouths. Instead, he strives for a terrifying accuracy when writing, as one of the verses of his poetic artpoem number 32 of the volume Outdoor. It is worth quoting the entire first stanza of this text:

Let each word carry what it says.

Let it be like the trembling that sustains it.

newsletter The analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

To remain like a heartbeat.

Although these words belong to a poetic art, it is clear that they pose a requirement that goes beyond mere literary writing. They question us, they ask us to keep an insomniac guard over our speech, to give each word the vital weight it deserves. Cadenas observes the split that mediates between language and reality, between words and things, and proposes to model a writing that sutures that crack. His instrument is silence: he serves as a hammer, a chisel, to give shape to the raw material of language, with its propensity for deviation, for simulation.

I made this imperative my own. It was not a conscious process; rather, it crept into my writing and, by extension, into my way of conceiving the world. Decades passed and after the rumor of months piling up on months, this errand, this aspiration, continued to function like a silent machine. Thus, the writing of Cadenas has accompanied me at unexpected moments, anchored in my memory. Finding myself alone, I have repeated a passage from false maneuvers: all as absurd as those loveless mornings that the bathroom mirror collects and protects. When visiting the island of Trinidad, a phrase from notebooks of exile It immediately came to mind: Everything that sings gathers at my feet like flags tilted by time. I guess that’s how inheritance works. The one we half choose and half receive without realizing it. Writing about the poetry of Cadenas is writing about my own life.

I know that for many of the readers and writers of my generation it is like that. That is why the decision to award him the Cervantes Prize has felt like a fair gesture in a profound sense. The accuracy that Cadenas’ poetics practices and preaches –increasingly sparse, closer to that silence that has also served as an instrument– serves as an antidote against the hubbub that occupies us so much, against the duplicity and banality that inflate and exasperate the public sphere. This is not a poetry intended only to be read in private, but a poetry that invites us to understand language as a practice of constant accuracy and integrity, of necessary honesty. Awarding the Cervantes to Rafael Cadenas has meant rewarding the ability of the language to aspire to the truth.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the informative keys of the country’s current affairs.