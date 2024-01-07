





04:45

On January 6, 2021, more than 2,000 people entered the United States Capitol to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president; More than a thousand people have been indicted on federal charges and Donald Trump is awaiting the Supreme Court's decision on his participation in the events. Three years later, the former president returns to the political career to return to the White House. We analyzed the issue with Rafael Bernal, journalist and political analyst for The Hill.