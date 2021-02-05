There is still uncertainty about how the pandemic will evolve and what would be the solutions to end this situation that affects the whole world. In Spain it seems that the third wave has stabilized, but the number of infections and deaths is still very high.

To analyze this data, the public health expert and former adviser to Barack Obama, Rafael Bengoa, has been interviewed on the program The time by TVE. “We have not passed the peak of the third wave, if we talk about hospital admissions and mortality. We must further accelerate the vaccination process”, the doctor has pointed out.

He is in favor of “not normalizing” Holy Week

One of the current issues is to relax the restrictive measures at Easter and to be able to allow massive transfers between cities. “It is clear that these data cannot be normalized or de-scaled”Bengoa has sentenced when asked about the holidays that will arrive in April.

Advocates for a blanket lockdown to lower cases

Regarding the drastic measure of strict confinement, Obama’s former adviser has said: “It would lower the incidence of cases even more, but when I perceive that it is starting to decrease, I do not think it will be done. In other countries, With our data, it would be done, or even with an infected person like in Australia. If we wanted to speed up the de-escalation process and vaccinate faster, it would be convenient to do so, but it will not be done. “

The efficacy of vaccines against variants



On the variants he has commented that “We have underestimated the British variant · because it is evident that it is among us due to the large number of aircraft arriving in Spain from the United Kingdom”. Of course, he hopes that the vaccines will be effective against all the variants that are appearing. Finally, about vaccination he said that “It is very important to imitate the rest of the world that is vaccinating in churches, sports centers, weekends …”.

In Telemadrid he has spoken about the use of FFP2 masks



Then he has attended the program 120 minutes by Telemadrid, where he has also reviewed the news of the pandemic and referred to the use of FFP2 masks, which are increasing their sales after the authorities’ recommendations: “It is fine that they are used, but the FFP2 can be used for indoor sites and leave the surgical ones for outdoor sites. That way they can last longer for citizens and they would be safe too”.