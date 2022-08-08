This weekend, Cruz Azul was exhibited by Santos. The Torreón team crushed the Celestes at home by a score of 4-0, making it clear that the team led by Diego Aguirre is not progressing and the multiple absences they present as well as the late arrival of the reinforcements are already taking their toll very clear inside The Machine.
There are several of them pointed out by the celestial fans in the face of this bad inertia of the La Maquina team. Started by the previous board of directors, the coaching staff and several players on the squad, one of the least liked by the blue nation is Rafael Baca, for whom they have been demanding his departure for months. However, the footballer will even renew at La Noria.
Rafael’s contract includes a clause that allows him to extend his bond with the Celestes automatically if he plays a certain number of minutes on the pitch. The player has already reached the minimum number of minutes required after becoming an indisputable piece within Diego Aguirre’s eleven in these first days of Liga MX and will remain within the team from the capital of the country at least until December 2023, a news that fans will not like at all.
