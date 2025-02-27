Rafael Argullol (Barcelona, ​​1949) rejects the labels that endorse the makers of curriculum and journalistic headlines. Neither humanist, nor creator, nor thinker. Nor poet, narrator or teacher. The worst of labels, philosopher: «Is there the trade of philosopher? No, except for … A few ridiculous beings that show this, ”he says.

About to turn 76, Argullol thinks and writes in transverse. Handwriting to feel more responsible for what is written. THIRTY -FIVE TITLES – Note, essays, poems – of a work that Agavilla Philosophy, aesthetics, personal memory, historical, biblical and mythological episodes, looks on the present without falling into the presentist apology, trips and immersions in other cultures, pain experience …

Author

Several authors

Editorial

Cliff

Year

2025

Pages

431

Price

26 euros

In ‘Rafael Argullol: walking, thinking, writing’ Victoria Cinter, Tamara Djermanovic and Estela Ocampo summon colleagues and disciples. Friends readers who is, above all, writer. The thirty long glossary thirty stands out nomadism and intellectual adventure, the need for enigma, the look on eroticism and pairing of myth and autobiography.

Argullol confesses to Juan Malpartida who wanted to be a surgeon or astronomer, vocations he abandoned, but would guide his way of being a writer. Microscope and telescope conjunction: «The microscope lens focuses intimacy. But when intimacy threatens to be obscene, lens change. The telescope lens focuses on the idea, but when the idea threatens to be too abstract, I change my lens again and I try that writing It appears tense between thought and sensory», He explains.

Tamara Djermanovic identifies The autobiographical humus that makes works such as ‘poem’, ‘vision from the bottom of the sea’, ‘a sensory education’ (both based in childhood and adolescence) or ‘Davalú or pain’ (their health problems). From the Traveling experiences Argullol records in the novels’ Lampedusa ‘(Sicily),’ The assault to heaven ‘(Guatemala),’ Invisible river descends (Cabo de Gata). ‘Transeuropa’ (Russia) …

He confesses that he wanted to be a surgeon or astronomer, vocations he left, but that they would guide his way of being a writer. Microscope and telescope conjunction

Its readers agree that the ‘Summa’ argullolian of the lived is in ‘Vision from the bottom of the sea’. The volume includes a review of Eugenio Trías – Co -Author with Argullol of ‘The fatigue of the West’ – in the Cultural ABC (September 30, 2010). His ‘vision’ brings an infinite self -portrait: «well -dotted concatenation of DESCENSES IN THE HONDONES OF MEMORY —Infancia, school, first communion – or in police runs in the university era (with terrible days past at the police station, in times before the transition), ”writes Trías.

A conversation with Félix Riera about ‘Human Dance’ (at the time of compiling the book, 2021, it had not been published) puts the brooch into volume. The ten books that compose it act as Rolled songs that argullol launches On the surface of life to jump ‘indefinitely’ without sinking: truth, restitution, detachment, enigma, joviality, divinity, antagonism, affinity, light and freedom.

After reading ‘the end of the world as the work of art’ who was his teacher, José María Valverdeconsigned in 1992 the ‘transversality’ that dynamite the tightness of the literary genre. Poetry, novel, essay? Rafael Argullol.