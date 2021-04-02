Rafael Amaya, known for playing Aurelio Casillas in the series “The Lord of the Skies”, reappeared on social networks. The actor was happy and enthusiastic at all times. His friend Roberto Tapia accompanied him throughout the entire live broadcast.

The mexican actor He was out of the spotlight as he took a break due to his addiction problems. In March, they released a video in which Amaya he was wandering the streets of Tijuana, which sparked rumors that he had relapsed. After that, his manager denied all speculation.

Now he reappeared on social networks and specified that his friend Wall was the one who rescued him and admitted him to the clinic of Julio Cesar Chavez. The actor also detailed the following in the 20-minute broadcast: “The truth is that I don’t know how I’m alive right now, I feel alive again, I feel very happy.”

Finally, Amaya stressed that it was her first time live and told her followers that she was completely sober and in good health. Likewise, regarding his future projects, he left open the possibility of returning to the famous Telemundo series, which led him to fame.