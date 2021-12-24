For

There are sounds that evoke places for us, almost by magic. Vallecas has its own. A unique and unrepeatable soundtrack, composed of the songs from the stands, some mythical chords that resound from the megaphone and a voice that is already part of the collective imagination of the Rayista fans. “Possibly the best fans in the world”, as he yells at the top of his lungs, before every home game, Rafael Garcia Navas (Inheritance, Real city, August 6, 1947).

“This is a humble, welcoming, working-class neighborhood … and a rocker”

He is the speaker of the Stripe for almost two decades and is back after two years of absence and having avoided death up to three times, due to a domestic accident and cancer. An example of strength and resistance, of perseverance and faith, as his Lightning. To the one who dreamed of Europe long before that historic participation in the UEFA from 00-01. “I invented the song ‘Next year Rayo-Liverpool‘, in the ascent of the 88-89 against the Coruña, then it was not called Depor. It belonged to the Peña Rayista La Bota and to give atmosphere we began to sing it on the street, it also sounded in the field and then it fell into oblivion. Now when the stadium sings it I get excited, “says this manchego by birth and Vallecano by adoption.

There he arrived, at the house of his uncles, to continue his studies at the Ramiro de Maeztu. “When I was little I was Real Madrid for Di Stefano, Puskas… But living in the neighborhood I became a Rayo subscriber 53 years ago and I have never deleted myself. I have the number 52. I have always traveled with my flag, so there was no scarf, and one of these trumpet from the garbage cans to make noise, “he laughs, because he likes decibels.

Wizard of Oz, Ska-P, AC DC, Guns N ‘Roses… are common when Rafa is at the helm. “Vallecas is a rocker. A welcoming, humble, hard-working, wonderful neighborhood … My daughters and grandchildren are Vallecanos and del Rayo”, he proudly confesses: “Look, people live it. ‘The pirate life’ is a hymn. When I put ‘La pagan party ‘, I think it could be Anfield or the old man Old trafford. Vallecas has the charm of the English fields, with the fans on top and even the style of play, direct, is very local. The environment is milk, whoever comes, always repeats “.

“Iraola told me: ‘You create that atmosphere we need”

Iraola He praised his work so that Vallecas ruja (“you create that atmosphere we need,” he told him), since this former runner – he collects 36 marathons on his legs – puts his own stamp on it. “We were the first to welcome the visiting fans and about this 16 years ago, I told Thebes. And for the goals I chose ‘The final countdown’ from Europe. We had just descended and it symbolized the countdown to return, but when we went up they already told me to leave it, “he says.

He returned through the front door, with victory in front of him. Barça. “The president called me and I agreed. This gives me life. I feel that I do something for others and, in addition to filling me up, it helps me,” explains an active Rafa, who is writing a book and has written lyrics to the hymn of Spain. “I’m going to send a letter to Alexander White to give him a push, “he announces. This 2021 Vallecas has not only recovered his soul, with the fans in the stands, but also his voice …