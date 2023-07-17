After losing the final of the 2014 Apertura tournament, against the eagles of america, tigers They had two options: either they stayed on the pitch licking their wounds due to the supposed referee injury suffered at the Azteca stadium, or they got to work from the first minute, going in search of that title to which they had come so close.
They did the second…
In a very popular morning column in the northern sultana, many first read the name of Rafael Sobis as a possible hire by the Tigres team. A few weeks passed, the time settled correctly and Rafa reached the ‘U’ for the Clausura 2015 tournament, yes, but also to prop up the squad for the Copa Libertadores de América.
Based on goals and brilliant performances, Rafa Sobis was essential for the feline team to finish the semester as leader of the general classification and helped Tigres to settle in the semifinals of the continental tournament. All this, it should be noted, in his first tournament defending the auriazul jacket. And the best was yet to come.
André-Pierre Gignac, today the top scorer in the history of Tigres and an indisputable figure in Liga MX, achieved a phenomenal dumbbell with the Brazilian soccer player. With them as benchmarks in attack, Tigres left Inter from Brazil on the road and entered the final of the Copa Libertadores de América, which they unfortunately lost to River Plate from Argentina.
But even in defeat a different air is breathed. A touch of victory. And just four months later, Tigres was crowned champion of the League, after defeating the UNAM cougarsin CU The duo Sobis – Gignac excited more than one.
However, just six months after winning his first league title with Tigres, the Brazilian said goodbye to the club, leaving thousands of broken hearts, because although Sobis spent less than two years at the institution, his football and commitment remained. forever.
