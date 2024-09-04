Turbulence in the Junior from Barranquilla It extended to extra-sporting matters, after a regrettable event of which the central was a victim Rafa Pérez and his wife Angie Jiménez. The couple was blackmailed with a sexual photo that was leaked on social media.

From Barranquilla A series of news arrived this Tuesday. In the morning hours it was known that the Coach Arturo Reyes from the Tiburón bench, to make way for Venezuelan coach César Farias, who takes the reins of a team that seeks to fight in the Colombian League and the Colombian Cup.

Leaked sexual photo of Rafa Pérez’s wife

The club, and especially the player Rafa Perez, was deeply affected by an incident that shook the Barranquilla press. The 34-year-old central defender was the victim of extortion with an intimate photo of his wife Angie Jiménez.

Perez and his partner explained in a short video that malicious people contacted them to extort them for a sexual photo. The criminals allegedly asked them for a large sum of money to not reveal the image on social media.

When the police refused to give in to the blackmail, these people published the photograph on the Internet, forcing the central defender and his wife to clarify what had happened. Rafa said that it was an old image that was on a cell phone stolen from his daughters’ mother.

“The photo, to be clear, was taken 6-7 years ago. It was the result of a robbery that my wife suffered some time ago,” the Junior de Barranquilla player began by saying.

He added: “She has been the victim of an extortion attempt for this image and we have refused to accept it.”

Many Junior de Barranquilla fans showed their support for Rafa Pérez and Angie Jiménez, explaining that they had nothing to be ashamed of because they weren’t doing anything wrong.

“There is no reason to be ashamed”, “It happens to everyone”, “You were not stealing” were some of the comments in support of the junior couple.

