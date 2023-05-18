Rafael Nadal has announced this Thursday that he will not participate in the next Roland Garros. He is doing it at a press conference, where he has also indicated that he needs to stop because “it is impossible for him to compete now at the level that he requires”. The Spaniard has also remarked that he “will not play in the coming months.” The tennis player, who will turn 37 on June 3 and became paternity in October, has quoted the media at his academy facilities in Manacor. The Spaniard suffered an injury to his iliopsoas on January 18, when he was playing in the second round of the Australian Open and lost in three sets to the American Mackenzie McDonald; Since then he has been trying to re-engage in competition, but up to now he has not received sufficient guarantees.

In principle, the predicted period of leave was between six and eight weeks, but the absence has been stretching out to four months. “The injury I suffered in Australia has not evolved as I would have liked. I will not be able to be in Paris after many years without missing the appointment. You can imagine how difficult it is to make this decision. It is not a decision that I make, it is made by my body”, Nadal pointed out.

The man from Manacor has affirmed that although the results when he has played have been of the first level, “his day to day life has been of a very low level”. The tennis player has not set a date for his return, although he hopes to be able to compete in a few months. “I will return when I feel physically ready. The objective is to be able to play in the David Cup at the end of the year, if the captain deems it appropriate. And face next year with the guarantees of being able to do what I sense and I think it will be my last year”.

