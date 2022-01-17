Rafa Nadal during his first game at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday. DPA via Europa Press (Europa Press)

Mexico, a specialist in hosting major sports tournaments, wants to delight the world of tennis. The Acapulco Open, the most important in the country, has managed to win five of the best tennis players in the world. Rafael Nadal, fifth in the world list, is the main ambassador of this edition. In 2020 and 2021, luckily for the organizers and tennis players, it could be done despite the pandemic.

Nadal, 35, has participated in five editions of the Mexican Open, in which he has played four finals and won three. In 2005, his debut, he defeated Álbert Montañés; in 2013 he passed over his other compatriot and favorite boy in Mexico, David Ferrer; in 2020 he beat the American Taylor Fritz. The 2022 edition will be held from February 21 to 26 in a new stadium with capacity for more than 10,000 people in the Diamante area, the most exclusive in Acapulco, which has become a tourism and security bubble.

Nadal, who won his 89th title in Melbourne, has overcome six months without being able to compete due to a foot injury and also fell ill with covid-19. “A month and a half ago I didn’t know if I would play tennis again at a professional level due to various factors,” said the Spaniard. “Sometimes I don’t know if the fatigue is due to the six months that I was without competing or to the coronavirus. I spent four days in bed and three more physically destroyed, ”he said during his stay at the Australian Open.

Daniel Medvedev, number two of the world, joins the star team together with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (fourth in the ranking) and the Italian Matteo Berrettini (seventh). German Alexander Zverev (third) already knows what it’s like to compete in Acapulco. In 2019 he managed to reach the final although he fell against the explosive Nick Kyrgios. In March 2021, the 24-year-old Zverev took the Open after dominating Tsitsipas.

The Mexican Open in Acapulco has been held since 1993. The top champions have been Spanish. Ferrer won in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015; Nicolás Almagro in 2008 and 2009, and Nadal. Austrian Thomas Muster also won four editions in a row in the 1990s.

Last November, another Mexican city, Guadalajara, hosted the WTA finals. The Masters Cup was held by chance because the Chinese city of Shenzhen could not take charge of the tournament. The contest was recognized by the leaders of international tennis for the pristine organization despite the turbulence caused by the health emergency caused by covid-19. The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza was crowned sheltered by the Mexican fans. Acapulco will once again surrender to Nadal.

