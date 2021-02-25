Rafael Nadal started the season with back pain that prevented him from playing the ATP Cup and now, after his participation in the Australian Open, he was left out of the Rotterdam ATP 500, which will begin in the Netherlands on March 1.

“With great sadness I have to give up Rotterdam. As most fans already know, I suffered from some back problems in Australia that started in Adelaide and continued in Melbourne. We found a temporary solution that allowed me to play without pain in the second week of the tournament. Once I returned to Spain, I visited my doctor and together with my team they advised me not to play next week, “he explained on his social networks.

The tennis player added that he was “really looking forward to going back to Rotterdam and the Netherlands.” “I have not played there for a long time and this was the perfect year for my schedule. I hope to return and play there soon. I wish him the best for the tournament, which is always a first class event,” he remarked.

It is with great sadness that I have to forfeit from Rotterdam. As most of the fans know, I suffered some back problems in Australia that started in Adelaide and continued during Melbourne. We found a temporary solution that allowed me to play without pain in the second week 👇🏻 – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 25, 2021

Following his absence, the Spanish I could lose number two in the world, which for now has him assured with 9,850, to 2,180 of Novak Djokovic, the leader of the ATP ranking.

The Spaniard, who lost in the quarterfinals of the first Grand Slam of the year to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, would give up second place in the ranking if Russian Daniil Medvedev, finalist in Australia, reaches the final of the Dutch tournament, where he is the top seed.

Unfortunately, Rafael Nadal is forced to pull out of the 48th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. The back problems that started in Australia prevent him from playing next week. Daniil Medvedev, number 3 in the ATP Rankings, is now the top seed in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/XPXaX0ZZQG – ABN AMRO WTT (@abnamrowtt) February 25, 2021

The one in Rotterdam is the second appointment of the year that Nadal has lost due to this back pain, after the ATP Cup. The Spaniard was treating himself during the Australian Open and was improving with the passage of the matches, despite his elimination In rooms.

In this way, the next goal of the Spanish will be in the tournaments at the end of March, with Acapulco (Mexico), which already won last year just before the start of the pandemic, and the Masters 1,000 in Miami, one of the few tournaments that remain to be added to his record.