Rafael Nadal, last year at Roland Garros. Anadolu Agency (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal will offer a press conference this Thursday to announce whether or not he will finally participate in Roland Garros, which starts on the 28th in Paris. The tennis player, who will turn 37 on June 3, will appear before the media at his academy facilities in Manacor, at 4:00 p.m., and will clear up the questions that exist about his current physical condition. The Mallorcan athlete suffered an injury to his iliopsoas on January 18, when he was playing in the second round of the Australian Open and lost to the American Mackenzie McDonald. Since then he has tried to re-engage in competition, but until now he has not received sufficient guarantees.

From Nadal’s environment, the information advanced by the digital is not confirmed or denied Relief, who assured this Wednesday that the 22-major champion is still not in a position to play and that, therefore, he will not go to Roland Garros next week. The athlete’s circle summons the intervention in Manacor. “Rafa will speak tomorrow and say what he has to say; He will give his reasons why he decides one thing or another”, transmits a person close to the tennis player, who since the setback in Melbourne – “a Grade 2 injury to the iliopsoas of his left leg”, as specified by the medical report issued to date next – you’ve been dropping one appointment after another from your calendar.

More information

In principle, the predicted period of leave was between six and eight weeks, but the absence has been stretching out to four months. Nadal began the recovery process as soon as he returned to Spain, with progressive workloads, physiotherapy and repeated medical consultations, but so far he has not finished finding full guarantees to compete one hundred percent. In this way, the appointments in Doha and Dubai disappeared from his roadmap, and he was also unable to attend the North American tour, Indian Wells and Miami; he subsequently gave up Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome.

“It has been a few difficult weeks and months,” he acknowledged after announcing the discarding of the Spanish capital. “All medical indications have been followed, but somehow the evolution has not been what they initially told us and we find ourselves in a difficult situation. The injury still hasn’t healed and I can’t work what I need to compete. I was training, but a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next. I cannot give deadlines, ”he continued through a video on his social networks.

an unusual situation

After missing the entire preparatory tour on clay, Nadal faces an unusual situation, since he has never landed in the Bois de Boulogne without participating in any previous tournament. The injury to the psoas – a muscle that allows movement between the hip and the leg to be articulated – forced him to race against the clock and the days are running out, while he drains all his cartridges and has been offering signals through some videos in which he was seen balling. In any case, the proximity of the great French invites you to make a decision that solves the enigma that flies over.

This season, Nadal has played four games: two in the United Cup – defeats against Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur, in the context of a team competition – and another two in Australia – victory against Jack Draper and elimination with McDonald. At the moment, the Spaniard occupies the 14th step of the ranking of the ATP – the first time that he has not been among the top 10 on the circuit since April 2005 – and in the event of not being able to defend the title obtained at Roland Garros, 14th there, he would lose 2,000 points in his locker. This would mean a fall beyond the top-100 world.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.