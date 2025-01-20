Rafa Nadal will be ‘honoris causa’ by the University of Salamanca with the unusual rejection of one in three doctors

Tennis player Rafael Nadal will be awarded an honorary doctorate. The Senate of Doctors of the University of Salamanca has approved with 177 votes in favor, 91 against – 33.95 – and 0 abstentions. Likewise, the distinction has been granted to the French microbiologist and biochemist Emmanuelle Charpentier, this time with almost unanimous support of 263 votes in favor, 2 against and 3 abstentions.

The USAL will be the first time that it grants the distinction to an athlete, although the choice has not been without controversy, since never before has a vote to grant the title of doctor ‘honoris causa’ caused so much rejection within the academic community.

Several doctors opposed to the appointment have assured on the social network from the University of Salamanca. A distinction that “never raises controversy,” according to the professor of Philosophy at the University of Salamanca, José Sarrión Andaluz.

Another doctor, specifically the professor of the Department of Computer Science and Automation, Rodrigo Santamaría, has questioned whether there has been “any proposal” for ‘honoris causa’ with greater rejection. Among the criticisms, there has been an attempt to link Nadal’s appointment with the School of Salamanca and its group of professors and theologians who “500 years ago laid the foundations for many values ​​and human rights.”

“Trying to relate Nadal, Saudi Arabia’s sports ambassador, to human rights is hurtful. “Saudi Arabia, which dismembered a journalist alive in its embassy in Turkey, where homosexuality is a crime, women have no rights and there is the death penalty,” the doctor noted.

Despite this third of negative votes, the proposal that the Governing Council of the University made in December is ratified. The justification for the proposal given by the rector, Juan Manuel Corchado, is that it has been decided to distinguish Nadal with this title due to his excellent sporting career and for being an example for students for the values ​​carried during his career.

“His personal career and professional achievements have inspired millions of people around the world, demonstrating that with effort, dedication and talent extraordinary goals can be achieved,” defended the dean of the Faculty of Education, Ricardo Canal, who described it as “ “One of the best athletes of all time.”

Nadal’s candidacy has been defended by the dean of the Faculty of Education, Ricardo Canal, who considered the Balearic tennis player “one of the best athletes of all time” and justified the proposal, not so much for his sporting achievements, but for to be “an example throughout the world of values ​​such as discipline and teamwork, humility and simplicity, perseverance and the spirit of improvement and commitment to excellence.”

“All of them are values ​​that any of us, at the university, defend and seek to enhance in our students, either to ensure that they become professionals or researchers who work for a better society. Nadal is a great ambassador for our country and, why not, he can also be a great ambassador for our university,” Canal concluded.

There is still no date set for the ceremony, although it will be celebrated throughout this year coinciding with the fifth centenary of the Salamanca School. The rector confirmed that Rafael Nadal accepted to be appointed ‘honoris causa’ by the University of Salamanca.

Unanimity for Emmanuelle Charpentier

Charpentier’s doctoral grant proposal was approved in the Governing Council last November after being presented by the Cancer Research Center (USAL-CSIC) and defended by Professor Alberto Martín Pendás, who highlighted Charpentier’s transformation to the world of basic and applied science through his pioneering contributions in the development and refinement of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technique, a revolutionary tool that has opened countless possibilities in the field of biomedicine, and, particularly, in oncological research.

Specifically, CRISPR-Cas9 allows for precise and efficient gene editing, which represents an unprecedented advance in research capacity in the broad field of biological sciences.

CRISPR-Cas9 technology, co-developed by Charpentier, has revolutionized genetic engineering by providing a simple, efficient, easy and affordable method to edit any DNA molecule. This tool has found applications in fields as diverse as medicine, agriculture, animal improvement or biotechnology. It has also opened new possibilities in biomedical research and the development of gene therapies.