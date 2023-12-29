Rafa Nadal's hard training in Brisbane, where in the next few hours he returns to the competition to prepare above all for the Australian Open, the first major of 2024, happily closes a year with heads and tails in men's tennis: the smile of Carlos Alcaraz and the manacorense's gesture of pain.

Battered by his recurring injuries, some chronic, Nadal's course had been relegated to speculation about his physical condition and a retirement that was on the table, but which he ruled out in order to fully recover and attempt one last return to the ring in 2024.

Turning 37 in May, the Spaniard was immersed in a weekly question. Since his iliopsoas injury in January, precisely in the second round of the Australian Open, Nadal struggled with his intention to return to the court week after week. But the return was only delayed and in May he decided to end speculation with an announcement: “I don't deserve to retire like this, in a press room.”

Nadal announced his intention to say goodbye to tennis in 2024, in the tournaments he considered, and that he would take a break until at least the end of the year, to heal his body and be able to return with full physical confidence. Thus, he will try from this Sunday with the Brisbane tournament first and the Australian Open, where he won in 2009 and 2022, later.

Rafa returns with practically no ranking (he is outside the top 600 in the world) and with the titanic challenge that no one his age has ever won a 'grand slam'. The record is held by Ken Rosewall, who achieved it at the age of 37 years, two months and one day in Australia 1972. A challenge for an incombustible winner.

On the horizon, in addition to the oceanic tour, Nadal has only confirmed his participation in the Conde de Godó, where he has twelve titles. The rest will be decided by his body. Of course, with caution.

«I'm not going to surpass Djokovic's record of 24 majors. I don't know at what level, I don't know what to expect, but I don't care right now either. I'm just happy to be back and with the utmost enthusiasm to make the effort necessary to have fun and be competitive. It's a reality, there is a good chance that this will be my last year. There are possibilities that it will be half a year, that it will be a full year. We may not be able to achieve all that… », insists Nadal, who also does not rule out continuing his enormous career if the coming year goes well.

The Murcian, on the other hand, has monopolized the majority of positive news in this past year. Alcaraz began the year as a great talent, no longer emerging, but consolidated by his victory at the 2022 US Open. The expectations for him were great and only his usual ailments have prevented him from performing even more. Even so, the loot is more than important: a second 'grand slam' at Wimbledon, two Masters 1,000, in Indian Wells and Madrid, in addition to the titles in Barcelona, ​​Buenos Aires and Queen's, and the finals in Rio de Janeiro, Cincinnati . He also reached a handful of semi-finals: Miami, Roland Garros, US Open, Beijing and ATP Finals.

The result is a 2023 in which he added 2,000 more points than in 2022 and, as he recalled at the end of the course in Turin, “without competing in the big four.” And that has been the big but for the 20-year-old tennis player because muscle problems have appeared punctually to disrupt the season.

A hamstring injury forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open in January and Acapulco in February. He missed the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 due to discomfort, in addition to cramps, caused by nerves, that hampered him in the Paris semifinal against Djokovic. He was not in Basel either due to a left foot injury and back discomfort, and at the end of the season, Paris-Bercy and the ATP Finals, he arrived with just enough in his tank.

“You have to be professional all the time,” said Juan Carlos Ferrero in the last meeting of the year, dropping a problem about the enormous talent of El Palmar, who, far from refuting the accusation, agreed with his coach.

The dispute of exhibitions, as was the case with the Hopman Cup, just a few days after the victory at Wimbledon without time to rest, is one of the questions. It is difficult to discern whether these types of events add more than they subtract. For 2024, in addition to an exhibition with Nadal in Las Vegas in March, which will be broadcast on Netflix, Alcaraz is already aiming for the Laver Cup and the Hopman Cup.

“Where should we sign it?” Alcaraz added when asked if repeating the successes of 2023 is something that satisfies him. «I would sign you until I win the same big. “It has been a spectacular season,” added the man from Murcia, who ends the year as the second best, only behind Djokovic.