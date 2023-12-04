Three days after confirming the date and framework of his return, starting on December 31 at the Brisbane tournament, Rafael Nadal wanted to delve deeper into his decision to return to the courts through a video published this Monday on his social networks. The tennis player, 37 years old and absent from competition for almost a year as a result of an injury to the iliac psoas and a surgical intervention in which, in addition to repairing said muscle, he corrected the hip, which has been battered for some time, admits to feeling the pain. logical fears and own insecurities at every turn. The Mallorcan says that he is entering an “unexplored” and uncertain territory, although he trusts that things will go well for him to be able to say goodbye to his sport as he wishes.

“I am and have been afraid to announce things, because in the end it is a year without competing and it is a hip operation. But what worries me the most is not the hip, but everything else,” the athlete introduced in the video. With that “everything else”, Nadal essentially refers to the ground lost in recent months, the difficulty of resuming walking after so much time stopped and how his body will react after this long period of inactivity. But, above all, the athlete fears himself and the high bar that he has set over the last two decades, in which successes have also been accompanied by extreme self-demand and repeated phases of physical and emotional suffering. emotional.

“I think I’m ready, and I trust and hope that things go well to have the opportunity to enjoy the track again. In the end it is a long time, so I hope to feel those nerves, that excitement, those fears and those doubts. And what do I expect from myself?” Manacor continues, who before reappearing in Brisbane will play for a few days at his academy headquarters in Kuwait and enjoy Christmas at home; “I hope I don’t expect anything, really. I trust that I have the ability to not demand of myself what I have demanded of myself throughout my career. I think I am in a different time, in a situation and unexplored terrain. One has internalized what he has done throughout his life, which is to demand the maximum of himself, and right now what I hope is to be able to not do that.”

That is to say, in some way, Nadal will try to make this latest Nadal to come—663rd on the list and facing the strongest from the first rounds—to be as benevolent and indulgent as possible with himself. Aware that the first section of the comeback feels like a tough journey, having lost the rhythm and space at the high altitude of the ranking, the tennis player must go step by step and not be in a hurry; As much as external demands may push for results and the fan may fantasize imagining him with the Musketeers Cup in his hands again, he wants to be respectful of the times. Therefore, on a day-to-day basis he must increase his tolerance for error and reality—different in those initial stages that he says he fears—will have to prevail over desire and instincts.

The tennis player reflects aloud: “I hope to be able to accept that things are going to be very difficult at the beginning, and to give myself the necessary time and forgive myself if things go wrong at the beginning, which is a very big possibility. But knowing that there may be a not-too-distant future in which things can change if I maintain the enthusiasm and spirit of work, and the physicist responds to me, without a doubt.”

