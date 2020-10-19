On October 19, 2019 the wedding and a year later the house. Rafa Nadal started a few weeks ago the renovation works of what will be his family home with Mery Perelló in Portocristo, his hometown. According to local media, the site was active last July when the machinery of a local builder was deployed working in the area. The renovations were in full swing this summer and the sound could be heard from several streets away.

The tennis player from Manacor bought the house in 2013 for more than four million euros, considerably less than what the owners originally requested. The mansion has more than 1,200 square meters on a plot of 7,000 square meters and was in the crosshairs of several foreign investors who considered the possibility of enabling an apartment building. It was sold with the warning that it needed a reform, but even so it had several living rooms, bedrooms, attic, garage and other buildings.

The house is built near the Cova des Correu, a very attractive bathing area where young people from the town go when the good weather arrives and which must be accessed through the property, as is the case with dozens of farms in the island invaded by public roads. In fact, the house has direct access to the water through a stairway carved out of the stone.

The works could take months and meanwhile the couple could live in one of the apartments that the tennis player has in Manacor or even in the family home where his sister lives, where he spent time during the first months of the pandemic. Nadal already showed the house that is now under construction in a report about his life in the program 60 minutes of the North American chain CBS, where he walked through the property with the presenter, to whom he showed the views of the sea and explained that he had his boat moored in the marina that is in front of the property. The tennis player also has another home in the Dominican Republic.

The tournament calendar does not leave him much time to rest in Mallorca, although it has been the place where he has spent the longest this year with his wife Mery Perelló. This Monday, just a year ago, the couple said “yes I want” in Sa Fortalesa de Pollença, a privileged enclave and away from prying eyes. A link attended by the Emeritus Kings and their closest friends, lifelong friends and tennis companions, and of which the couple offered some snapshots. The reform of the house will undoubtedly be one of the best news to celebrate the anniversary.