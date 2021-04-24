When Stefanos Tsitsipas succumbed by beating (6-2 and 6-1) against Rafael Nadal in the final of the ATP 500 Barcelona in 2018, was a 19-year-old girl ranked 63rd in the rankings who was looking for the first time in the last round of a tournament.

Three years later, things they have changed a lot in the circuit, to the point that Nadal, third world racket, the king of brick dust, thirteen times champion of Roland Garros and eleven times winner of the also known as Conde de Godó, admitted this Saturday that Tsitsipas may be “favorite” this Sunday and that is something that he will have to “assume” when he jumps to the central court of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899 that bears his name.

Nadal, at 34, seems to naturally admit that generational change. He knows that he needs to compete in 2021, that he has been improving day by day, match by match in this Godó, but that it is normal for Tsitsipas, fifth racket in the world, to demand that he play at a level that has not yet reached in this season.

The Mallorcan started the Barcelona Open by going back a set against the unknown Ilya Ivashka (3-6, 6-2 and 6-4), a Belarusian tennis player from the previous phase, and also giving up another set against the two-time winner of this tournament who does not go through his best moment as the Japanese Kei Nishikori (6- 0, 2-6 and 6-2).

Improved a little more against the British Cameron norrie (6-1 and 6-4), and today, in the semifinals, he offered his best version (6-3 and 6-2) against the also Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta, thirteenth racket on the circuit and sixth favorite in Barcelona, ​​which he has beaten in the eight clashes between the two.

Nadal comes from least to greatest in the Barcelona contest. Photo EFE / Alejandro García

What of Tsitsipas has been, instead, a walk since his debut against the Spanish Jaume munar (6-0 and 6-2). Later, he wore three seeds without losing a set: the Australian Alex de Miñaur (14th seed), 7-5 and 6-3; to the canadian Felix Auger-Alissime (10th), 6-3 and 6-3, and this Saturday to the revelation of the tournament, the 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner (11th), whom he also defeated by a double 6-3.

In none of his matches this week was he more than one hour and 24 minutes on the track. And he comes from winning his first Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo, the sixth tournament of his career and the second on brick dust after that of Estoril 2019.

But Tsitsipas knows that Nadal is something else. In their direct duels, the balance is still clearly favorable to the Balearic Islands (7-2), although in the last match between the two, the Hellenic defeated the Spanish in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Tsitsipas stands as one of the great threats to the reign of the Big Three made up of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic. Photo EFE / Alejandro García

And the Greek, in return, he also knows what it’s like to beat Nadal on his favorite surface, as his other victory over Manacorí was achieved in the semifinals of Madrid 2019.

This Sunday, on the central court of RCT Barcelona it will be lived again a generational duel between one of the components of the Big three and one of the most talented tennis players of the new generation.

“He is a very complete player. He has spectacular forehand and mobility, he is very aggressive, he goes forward fast and serves well. It has no weak points“, highlights Rafa Nadal about his adversary.

And it is that the king of dust insists that this final will be different from most of those that have played in Barcelona. “Tomorrow I have much to gain and little to lose. Let’s see what happens, “he says, perhaps also playing with experience and transferring the pressure to his rival.

EFE.