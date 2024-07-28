Sun and light in Paris, Roland Garros centre court, Rafael Nadal acclaimed, victorious. It seems as if time has stopped, or that it is a trip down memory lane. It is not May at the French Grand Slam, but Olympic July, but the fist of the 22-time Grand Slam champion, 14 of them on this clay, is still wrapped in passion. This is how he celebrates the hard-fought victory against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the first round of the singles draw by 6-1, 4-6 and 6-4 before meeting Novak Djokovic on Monday at the next station (not before 13.30, TVE, Eurosport and Max). Paris has its dream match.

“Of course it helps to play here,” Nadal said after the battle, “but what helps is to play well, to move well, to pay attention to keep the ball in sight. It’s something that, if you don’t play all the time, you lose, the fact of being focused on the ball. I’ve been having trouble reading where my opponent is going lately. Now I’ll try to create problems for Djokovic.”

The Balearic player had anticipated doubts about his solo participation after his debut the day before alongside Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles, a clash that ended at nine in the evening when his individual debut was scheduled for the following day at noon. Nadal considered these schedule constraints to be “an outrage”. The Spaniard met with his team to study “the best options to take home the greatest number of medals” and opted to prepare against Fucsovics after testing himself in a morning training session. He was particularly moved by this duel in the second round against Novak Djokovic. The Serbian, who has given up doubles to focus on reaching the last great peak he is missing, gold at the Games, had asked him for “one last dance” after 18 years facing each other on the courts. Nadal accepted, surely more moved by his heart than by his head. The desire to play as much as he can weighed more than the mileage accumulated in his legs and the discomfort in his right thigh. Paris was worth any effort for the person who carried the Olympic torch.

It is once again a centre court given over to legend. At every point the cry of “Come on, Rafa!” resounds, wherever the ball lands in the net. Nadal chews up each rally with patience, waiting for Fucsovics’ mistake rather than a final blow. The Hungarian grows impatient and seeks to end the rally quickly once he discovers that the Balearic player is not willing to get nervous or take risks. Nadal keeps his serve and snatches his opponent’s serve. From the back of the court he chains one whip after another. It seems that he puts his soul into each shot. If this is his last adventure at Roland Garros, it will be a great adventure.

Nadal celebrates a point. Juanjo Martin (EFE)

Nadal is a hammer at the start, 3-0 in the blink of an eye. His balls weigh a ton for Fucsovics. When he anchors his shoes in the sand, the Spaniard unleashes his old rage. Fucsovics finds a loophole in making him run with drop shots. That’s where the man in red suffers because his body is not what it used to be. Even so, he gets his act together with some attacks in advanced positions, although it is from his lair behind the baseline where he builds his advantage. The Hungarian finds no way to get a hold of a Nadal from another era, sharp and incisive, in that first set. Roland Garros, in effect, rejuvenates the Spaniard, who wins the first set 6-1 in 32 minutes.

The break regenerates Fucsovics. His ball gains metres of depth and the rallies lengthen. Now it is Nadal who suffers on the run and fails, and gives up his serve for the first time in the match. The enemy has woken up and is fresher on the legs. He no longer speeds up but accepts the confrontation. Time is against Nadal because his fuel tank is running low. When the exchange is eating up seconds, it is he who bends his arm, and limps when it is time to sprint forward. The crowd does not stop cheering on the suffering champion when he saves a 15-40 against on serve, or when he adjusts the bandage on his thigh. The moment of truth for the Hungarian arrives at 5-3 and serve. In front of him there are 14 Musketeers’ trophies and all of Chatrier. Fucsovics trembles at that moment, but he no longer wastes when he has three break points on return. On the third he wins the set, 6-4.

Fucsovics changes his shirt, from bright green to white. Each game is already a suffering, no one flies over the opponent. Points are decided on the wire and games are decided after several ties. Nadal stretches his arm to connect a winning shot that gives him some breathing room. No one like him when it comes to resisting. He is no longer the overwhelming tennis player of the first set, but he continues to be the same unique competitor. Thus he breaks the Hungarian’s serve to scratch out that small advantage and then defend it tooth and nail. Nadal accepts the challenge, there will be one last dance with Djokovic at Roland Garros.

Bucsa wins, Sorribes loses Before Nadal intervened, the two female representatives did so, with varying success. The 26-year-old Cristina Bucsa from Cantabria beat the Croatian Petra Martic 6-4 and 6-3, so she will next face the Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who beat Karolina Muchova (6-1, 4-6 and 6-2). The tennis player from Torrelavega is making her debut at the Games. For Sorribes, however, it was her second time in the series after her experience in Tokyo. She left a great taste in the mouth when she defeated the then number one, Ashleigh Barty, but on this occasion she was unable to overcome the obstacle of her debut. The Czech Barbora Krejcikova, recent champion at Wimbledon, won 4-6, 6-0 and 7-6(2). On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz will meet Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Monday (19.00).

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive the Daily newsletter of the Paris Olympic Games.