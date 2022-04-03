THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, April 3, 2022, 22:34



The reactions of the tennis world to the victory of Carlos Alcaraz in the Miami Masters show that this match can mark a before and after in the history of this sport. It is the first great tournament of the Murcian, called to lead the new generation. After this beginning of a historic year, he has confirmed all the great hopes that there are about his future.

One of the first to congratulate him was Rafael Nadal, precisely who should take over from him in the reign of Spanish tennis. «Many congratulations Carlitos for your HISTORICAL triumph in #Miami. The first of many that are going to come, for sure! », Wrote the man from Manacor on his Twitter account.

Among the golden generation of Spanish tennis, there is a unanimous feeling that Carlos Alcaraz is a worthy successor. David Ferrer, other of the great figures of recent history, also celebrated the victory. “There are no words,” he applauded.

Alejandro Valverde, another symbol of national sport, and of the Region of Murcia, also congratulated Alcaraz for his victory in Miami. «Enormous season of @ alcarazcarlos03 crowned with this triumph in Miami. You will be more but you are already a very great countryman ».