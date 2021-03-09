One of the yellow team’s winter signings, Rafa Mujica, arrived in the shadow of the hype that caused the media landing of Jesé Rodríguez, banishes the idea of ​​being called to do the dirty work up front and assures that “I try to play my game and my work in the field ”, in addition to being able to play alongside Araujo, since his return “is a tremendous joy because a player like him is very important to us.. It is a peace of mind to know that he can be available and will help us for sure ”.

On the other hand, regarding this media focus that hangs over Jesé, Mujica believes that “I honestly don’t know if it is good for me or it is bad for me. The only thing I want is to train, follow the day to day, be happy, integrated into the team and convince Pepe Mel that I’m fine and that he can count on me “.

These and the following were his impressions:

Difficulty winning in the last days.

“The Second Division is very competitive and we know that it is not easy to win games. All I know is that the team trains very well and that we have good players. I am sure that, if we continue in this line, the results will come ”.

Regularity in the team.

“The truth is that I came from a time of not playing, that they did not count on me at all and I wanted to show here that I am worth, that I am not a zero to the left, as many have thought, and I am quite grateful to the coach for having me given confidence and make me part of the team from day one. I want to return that trust to him by working day by day, helping the team ”.

Your stay in Las Palmas and your future.

“I am fulfilling a dream because my illusion since I was little, who knows me closely, knows that I dreamed of being in the UD first team. I hope I can continue enjoying it and it is true that I belong to Leeds, I have one more year left on my contract , and I don’t know what will happen. I hope to grow as a footballer and as a person. “

Act in different positions.

“I see myself playing where the coach thinks fit. I don’t care while I play. Whatever position I may be. I will try to do my best with work and confidence. I don’t care on the band or not. The footballer has to be prepared to help in different circumstances. The important thing is to help from anywhere. “

Attitude in the field.

“I always try to play the way I have always played, which is what has brought me here. It is true that the coach asks us to give everything and not keep anything to ourselves. Each player has different qualities. Now that I am living this dream, I must give a little more because I cannot miss this opportunity. “

Importance of the point against Rayo and the match against Fuenlabrada.

“Taking into account that we were behind on the scoreboard, a point should give us joy. We always have to go to win, but that is already the past and we are already thinking about Fuenlabrada. Trying to bring us the three points should be our mentality.”

Controversy with the hands and the VAR.

“Honestly, it is not clear to me. I try to play and not hit me. Let’s see what the referee decides. It is not up to us.”

Is there an arbitration crusade with the UD?

“I don’t want to get into that. We have to worry about ourselves and improve every day.”

Fight for the playoffs.

“There are many games and many points left. We must be very positive and we do not have to think about the end of the season, but go game by game. Now it’s Fuenlabrada.”