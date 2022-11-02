Rafa Mir put Sevilla ahead, but Manchester City reacted and lifted the game after the break

Guardiola rotated in a game where nothing was played. We could see Julián Álvarez up front, Palmer in midfield and Sergio Gómez and Rico Lewis on the wings. Nothing was at stake and that is why they went out to play with unit B. But what Pep did not count on was going to the break below the scoreboard.
Nobody was betting on a Sevilla that came out with a scheme with five defenders and with a Rafa Mir who was differential playing on the right wing constantly attacking the back of the Spanish Sergio Gómez. Mir, who is physically privileged, knew how to read at all times that he had to attack the back of his compatriot, so the first of the group led by Samapaoli arrived. Corner very well kicked by Isco to the far post, and Rafa Mir’s shot to the far post almost without separating the feet from the ground.
But the nap only lasted City for the first forty-five minutes. Lewis, at the age of 17, scored his first goal in the Champions League and Julián Álvarez, through a pass from De Bruyne, broke the difference on the scoreboard to forge the comeback. In the final minutes, a rude mistake by Carmona left the ball on a plate for the Argentine ”killer” who assisted Mahrez to close the night with the third and final. City go through as first in the group and wait to meet their rival in the round of 16 on November 7.
