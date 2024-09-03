Rafa Mir, a 27-year-old forward and Valencia player, was arrested this Tuesday in Valencia for his alleged involvement in a case of sexual assault. According to sources from the Government Delegation, the footballer had sexually assaulted two women, aged 25 and 21, in his home in a town in the province of Valencia. Along with Mir, another man has also been arrested, although his identity has not yet been revealed.
The incident came to light after a complaint was filed by the older woman, who, along with the other victim, had to receive medical attention in a hospital after the incident. The exact circumstances of the incident are under investigation, and the police are keeping the case in the strictest confidence.
Mir was transferred to the cell at the Guardia Civil barracks in the Patraix neighbourhood of Valencia, where he remains in custody awaiting his statement before the judge in the coming hours. The news has caused a stir in the sporting world, and it is expected that more details will be known in the coming days about the development of the case and the possible implications for the footballer.
“In relation to the press reports that appeared regarding the arrest of the player of Valencia CF, Rafa MirThe Club is aware of the arrest and, in the absence of details regarding it, for the moment it can only state that it will cooperate in everything that justice may require.”
