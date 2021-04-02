Huesca believes in salvation. Pacheta has instilled in this team the mental energy necessary to believe it. And above it has Rafa mir. The forward resolved the match yesterday with two pure finisher finishers. The first, crossed to the other side of Aitor; the second, with a sublime Vaseline. The Alto Aragonese, sunk in the table a few weeks ago, they are already only one point from salvation.

Levante, meanwhile, had one of its worst games at the Ciutat. He fits his second defeat since he returned home and what is worse, it offered very bad feelings. The three-center scheme didn’t work for him and his stilettos were very blunt. Pacheta had studied Levante well. The granotas suffer in the lateral centers. And Huesca made them suffer in this way. In fact, Rafa Mir’s first goal came after one from Ferreiro that surpassed the centrals for the striker to finish off with precision.

Nothing came out of the Levante against a Huesca who soon saw that it was a bone. Paco López’s novel 3-4-3 did not work out. Because above it was not created too much despite having its three stilettos, Morales, Roger and De Frutos together in the attack. In the second half, Levante threatened with a couple of shots from Roger but Andrés closed the door. But very soon Rafa Mir killed the game. In 50 ‘, Seoane advanced many meters and gave it to the gap to Mir who surprised Aitor with a magic parable. From there, Levante was a wanting and not being able to.