Being UEFA Champions League champion is a very difficult title to achieve and even more so as a player from another continent. This is very clear to Rafael Marquez, since he worked for a large part of his career to be able to win this title, which, in his own words, is “like winning a World Cup as a national team”
The Mexican hero arrived at Barcelona in July 2003 from AS Monaco in Ligue 1 and won the hearts of the Blaugrana fans thanks to his effort and talent in central defense. Already established in the team squad and as a starter in the team led by the Dutchman Frank Rijkaard, the Kaiser of Michoacan he played 8 games in the 2005/06 edition of the UEFA Champions League.
From that final he remembers the nerves prior to such an important match but also the full confidence that they could lift the title that night in Paris. He also stressed that they were able to maintain their concentration throughout the match in order to turn around the initial result and give a second UEFA Champions League title to a club as big as Barcelona.
By winning the title in that final against Arsenal, Márquez became the first Mexican player in history to win the most important title in the world at club level. The player who emerged from the Atlas of his country also managed to win the title in the 2008-09 season when the Blaugrana team defeated Manchester United at Wembley.
“We were very convinced that we could win it”
– Márquez on the 2006 final
Rafa Márquez is one of the most important players in the history of Mexican soccer and has managed to succeed in a club like Barcelona based on work and sacrifice, making him an example for everyone when it comes to continuing to fight for dreams. Now you will be able to enjoy Rafa Márquez as one of the HEROES in FIFA 23 in Ultimate Team mode.
