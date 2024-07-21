FC Barcelona’s reserve team is in turmoil one day before the start of pre-season training, with the team left without a coach. According to various reports from Mexico, Rafa Márquez has decided to leave the Blaugrana to accept an offer from his country’s national team. Márquez will be Javier Aguirre’s assistant for two years, before taking over as coach in 2026.
The club is expected to make Márquez’s departure official this Sunday. No problems are expected with the termination of the contract, which will allow the Aztec coach to leave the club after two seasons in charge of Barcelona Atlètic. During his time with the reserve team, Márquez has established several players in the first team, such as Gavi, Balde and Pau Cubarsí, and has been on the verge of promotion to the Second Division this season.
With no time to react, FC Barcelona must quickly find a replacement for the reserve team. Juliano Belletti, who was set to coach the U19s this season, is the best placed to take over. Belletti’s choice seems logical, considering the club’s financial constraints and the urgency of the situation.
Marquez’s decision to leave the club comes less than a month after signing a one-year contract extension until June 30, 2025. This unexpected change underlines the provisional nature that has plagued the club in recent times.
Márquez’s departure is a major blow for Barcelona Atlètic, which must now quickly reorganise itself to face the new season. Meanwhile, Márquez’s arrival to the Mexican national team opens a new stage in his career, where he will seek to contribute to the success of the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
