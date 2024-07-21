Although the Mexican Football Federation has not officially announced it, it is a fact that Javier Aguirre will take over the Mexican National Team for a third and final cycle. The ‘Basque’ will not be alone in this adventure, as he will be accompanied by Rafael Márquez as his main assistant. Through social networks, Barça Atlètic announced the departure of Márquez, who will undertake a “new professional challenge.”
In its statement, the Blaugrana club thanked the ‘Kaiser of Michoacán’ for his dedication and professionalism during his time at the helm of the team and wished him luck in his next project. Barça Atlètic highlighted the work carried out by Márquez during the two seasons he managed them, emphasising his role as a trainer of footballers.
According to a report by TUDN, the FMF has proposed to Rafael Márquez to be part of the technical team of ‘Vasco’ Aguirre on the road to the 2026 World Cup, as an assistant, and to take the reins of the team ahead of the 2030 World Cup.
According to this report, Javier Aguirre’s arrival to El Tri will be made official in August. The ‘Basque’ will join the Mexican National Team accompanied by assistant Tony Amor and physical trainer Pol Lorente.
