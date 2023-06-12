This Sunday the second leg was played between Barca Athletic and Castile Real Madrid on the field of Alfredo Di Stéfano. The Mexican coach’s team Raphael Marquez could not sustain the advantage achieved in the first leg and they were out of the competition with a 5-4 aggregate.
In the first leg held at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, the pupils of the national strategist achieved victory by a score of 4-2, so everything seemed to indicate that they would arrive calmer and could get a pass to the final match for promotion to the Segunda División, however, was not like that, and they were surprised by Real Madrid Castilla who won 3-0.
With goals from Carlos Dotor González, Iker Bravo and Sergio Arribas, the Merengue team prevailed and turned the global score around to seal the final 5-4.
In this way, the team led by the ‘Kaiser’ said goodbye to the First Federation of the third division of Spanish football.
An event that marked that meeting was in the stands. Due to the euphoria caused by the victory achieved, the players came to celebrate the victory with a group of fans, however, the public fell back on the fence and it collapsed, causing the astonishment of the footballers and the concern in The building.
Fortunately, despite the chaotic nature of the incident, no serious injuries were reported among the team’s supporters.
