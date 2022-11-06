Just 14 days before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino would already have defined the final list of summoned to face the match, where the striker does not appear Javier Hernandez.
Regarding this controversial decision not to take ‘Chicharito’ to the World Cup, it was the former footballer Rafael Marquez who manifested himself, attacking the leading players and the high command of the Mexican Soccer Federation for granting that the LA Galaxy striker does not attend the contest.
‘The fact that the players decide that someone does not come to the Mexican selection seems to me a poorly managed. How can you do without the historical scorer of the National Team? In addition to everything, we have problems with the goal’he blurted out in an interview with Hugo Sánchez to ESPN.
Also, the ‘Kaiser’ made it clear that it is the right time for the leaders of the Tricolor to appear: “We know that the leader of the team and the one who holds the real reins of the team is the technical director (Gerardo Martino), but they also have to do the administrative part, the veterans on the squad”sentenced
It’s like Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He will be one of the great absentees in what could have been his last World Cup. It is expected that it will be in mid-2023 when he returns to Mexican soccer after a successful time in the Old Continent and in the MLS.
