The long-awaited signature has arrived. Also the first words of Leao Rossonero for many more years. Rafa spoke about himself in a long interview with Milan TV: “It’s what I wanted – says Rafa – I’ve always told the club and my teammates that my goal was to stay at Milan. Milan has been my home since the day I arrived I was welcomed with open arms.

They have always been close to me even in difficult times. Here every day I can improve myself. Milan is my family, it helps me grow and become stronger. It’s what I expected when I came here.

In the first two seasons the numbers weren’t what I wanted, but today I’m a different player, more responsible and aware of when I have to pass or shoot. Also for this reason I became more efficient in the implementation phase, also thanks to the help of Pioli who at a certain point understood how to exploit me to get the most out of my skills. Off the field he gives me tips every day. With Milan I want to win as much as possible, relive the emotions of the Scudetto. See also Demanding, fussy, obsessed with victory: the "hammer" Conte returns to the place of triumph

It was at that moment that I realized what Milan is. I want to thank the club for retaining the best players in the squad, I’m happy to be able to continue playing with them. Ibra, on the other hand, taught me to never give up, having someone with his experience next to me was very important. Before a fundamental game he tells me to take the field and show everyone what I’m worth. It was incredibly important to my growth.”

red and black cathedral — The interview was conducted on a terrace overlooking Piazza Duomo. And Rafa recalls the Scudetto party: “Seeing them covered in the Rossoneri colors was the best moment of my career, I’ve never experienced such emotions. When I arrived I knew what Milan was, but only when I took to the pitch at San Siro I realized what it really meant to wear this shirt. It weighs, you have a responsibility when you play. I’m proud to be able to do it and to continue writing my history in the Rossoneri.” See also Milan, meeting with Leao's lawyer: the renewal negotiations go on

