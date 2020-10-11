After the training of an hour and a half that Rafa Nadal carried out this Saturday on court 3 at Roland Garros, with the public and the press in the stands, his coaches, Carlos Moyá and Francis Roig, attended the Spanish media to talk about how they see their rival in the final this Sunday, Djokovic, what they expect from the game and the confidence they have in the Balearic tennis player.

Djokovic vs Nadal

Moya: “Djokovic is very complete on all types of surfaces and with very few gaps, but you have to be aware of who and where we are as well. You have to trust, because the road to the final has been very positive. It’s going to be tough , between two rivals who respect each other a lot “.

Roig: “We are talking about gravel, and the numbers support Rafa. It is obvious that it is very difficult to get into Djokovic, but on gravel he is different. He is well and we hope he will play a good game.”

Terms

M: “We thought they would benefit Novak more, but given these two weeks we believe that Rafa has adapted very well. We had no doubts, because he has won in all kinds of circumstances. He has not lost a single set towards the final and we hold on to that good piece of information. “

Face to face in Paris

M: “The head-to-head at Roland Garros is also important, but above all the current game of each one. The possible concerns that we could have have been solved after these two weeks due to the good level that Rafa has offered. We expect a long battle , with many alternatives, and whoever knows how to take advantage of their options, will win. “

Time

M: “We think it’s not going to rain, right? The closest thing to this would be the best …”

R: “Rafa is already used to this. The first week I wasn’t here but it was colder, right?”

M: “Yes, we trained indoors quite a few times and he played some indoor matches. In the end, Rafa adapts perfectly to all kinds of surfaces; if you give him a choice, he would surely choose others, but he has the weapons to compete well in these conditions.”

Show

R: “Surely with the quality that both have … In the five-set matches between them, very nice points always come out. Both attack, both defend … I think it will be nice. They are used to playing finals and I think they will go up. the level, because in these types of games they usually do it.

Djokovic’s plan

R: “I don’t think Djokovic varies his way of playing much, honestly. It’s more important for us what Rafa is going to do, that he feels comfortable on the court and that he has everything clear … He does have a plan.”

M: “We expect an aggressive player, more than he is these days.”

R: “He always does, against Rafa he is more aggressive than he is in other phases of the tournament.”

Her left

R: “That will have to be solved well, because Nole makes 25 or 30 drops in a game and they usually appear at important points.”