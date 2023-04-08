Mexico.- Currently in a jail of United States of America (USA) a man from Dominican Republicwho at the time was a member of both the Sinaloa cartelas of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

He and his men came to move and sell significant amounts of drugsuntil he was arrested, his name: Juni Rafael Jiménez-Martínez, “Rafa”.

Within United States territory, Juni Rafael and his men, his compatriots, formed a network of drug dealers who operated in NY (New York State), in the region of New Englandspecifically in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and providence (Rhode Island), details the news outlet Infobae.

In addition, the US authorities seized drug shipments in Missouri, Maryland and New Jerseyadds the newspaper El Financiero.

“Rafa” and his businesses

“Rafa” acquired drugs from Colombians and mexicanswhich were sent to USA.

"The (drug trafficking networks) dominate the distribution of cocaine and white powder heroin in the Northeast corridor of the United States," the statement said. Drug Enforcement Administration (the DEA) in a report, adding that they also "wholesale" fentanyl in certain areas of the Northeast, with New York as their main hub or base.

The DEA also claimed that Dominican drug traffickers (such as “Rafa” and his people) typically used to source from drug providers. Mexico and Colombia.

It was determined that “Rafa” and his group had a great capacity to move drug shipments quickly, which was of great interest to the Mexican cartels. For example, they say, these Dominicans accepted a load of 20 kilos of drugs in New York, took it to Massachusetts and sold it in just 8 hours, when other criminals needed days.

At least twice “Rafa” was deported to his country, Dominican Republic, but he started on the way back; On another occasion, the first time he was convicted in the US, in 2009, a federal judge in New York gave him 5 years and 5 months behind bars.

Authorities arrested him again in Providence in 2019; In October 2021, he pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking, but denied trafficking cocaine. fentanyl; and in June 2022, a Rhode Island judge sentenced "Rafa", then 47 years old, to 3 years in jail and 10 years of federal probation.

Prosecutors in the case accused him of organizing the daily distribution of cocaine and fentanyl; They claimed that he tried to distribute such volumes of fentanyl, “which had the potential to wipe out the entire population of Rhode Island and Massachusetts,” the document detailed.

It is added that Juni Rafael had a pill press to shape fentanyl into fake prescription painkillers and was even looking for the right shade of blue dye.

Today, “Rafa” remains in a low-security federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

Fentanyl, serious issue

In recent times, the Government of the USA has pointed out that the fentanyl issue has become a serious health problem, a drug that kills thousands of its citizens every year. The DEA He has pointed out that according to laboratory tests, six out of 10 fake fentanyl pills sold on the streets contain a potentially lethal dose for a person.

At least the US and Mexico are trying to reach agreements and fight together this scourge, which kills people on both sides of the border.