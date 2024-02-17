Home page World

The police have launched a major operation at Wuppertal Central Station. © Gianni Gattus/Blaulicht Solingen/dpa

Police operation in Wuppertal: A witness claims to have recognized a train driver as a dangerous criminal. A lot is still unclear.

Wuppertal – Special police forces took a man from a train at Wuppertal Central Station and arrested him. A witness claims to have recognized the man as a dangerous criminal who is wanted by the police. The identification process is ongoing, said a police spokeswoman.

The police neither wanted to confirm nor deny that the witness recognized a wanted former RAF terrorist on the train. The program “Case number XY … unsolved” launched a new search call for three ex-RAF terrorists who are still wanted on Wednesday.

The police had completely closed Wuppertal main station for the arrest. The reason was initially said to be a “safety disturbance on the track”. The route between Hagen and Cologne or Düsseldorf was affected.

It was announced on one of the affected trains that an explosive device had been found. But the police had not confirmed this. Several long-distance trains were affected by the disruption. Rail traffic will be rerouted. dpa